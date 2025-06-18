The company plans to use this investment to expand its Gurgaon AI R&D hub, grow engineering and customer-facing teams in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and create hundreds of high-skill tech jobs in roles such as AI, data science, and cloud security.

Israel-based cybersecurity and observability company Coralogix has raised USD 115 million in a Series E funding round led by NewView Capital, with participation from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and NextEquity.

Existing backers including Advent International, Brighton Park Capital, and Red Dot Capital Partners also joined, bringing Coralogix's valuation to over USD 1 billion.

A major portion of the newly secured funds will be deployed in India, one of Coralogix's top three global markets. The company plans to use this investment to expand its Gurgaon AI R&D hub, grow engineering and customer-facing teams in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and create hundreds of high-skill tech jobs in roles such as AI, data science, and cloud security.

"India plays a strategic role in Coralogix's global roadmap," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and Co-founder of Coralogix. "With this round, we aim to expand our Indian presence significantly, including building cutting-edge AI capabilities, deepening partnerships, and creating additional high-value tech jobs."

Founded in 2015 by Ariel Assaraf and others, Coralogix offers a full-stack observability and security platform. Its services include log analytics, APM, SIEM, real user monitoring, and infrastructure monitoring, enabling real-time visibility into performance, security, and governance without indexing delays. The platform is known for its data-volume-based pricing and strong enterprise support.

Coralogix already works with major Indian firms such as Postman, Razorpay, BookMyShow, Delhivery, and Meesho, helping them enhance incident response, ensure compliance, and harness AI observability.

The company is also strengthening partnerships with cloud providers in India and enhancing its local AWS infrastructure in Mumbai for better data compliance and performance, particularly in regulated sectors like finance and healthcare.

This announcement follows Coralogix's December 2024 acquisition of Aporia, a leader in AI guardrails and observability, and the launch of the Coralogix AI Center, which provides performance, security, and governance insights for enterprise AI systems.

"This round validates our momentum and helps us push the boundaries of AI-driven observability," said CTO Yoni Farin. Navdeep, Co-founder of Snowbit and President, APAC at Coralogix, added, "We are excited to harness India's engineering excellence to help shape the future of AI-powered observability and security."