Coralogix Raises USD 115 Mn In Series E from NewView Capital and Others The company plans to use this investment to expand its Gurgaon AI R&D hub, grow engineering and customer-facing teams in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and create hundreds of high-skill tech jobs in roles such as AI, data science, and cloud security.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ariel Assaraf, CEO and Co-founder of Coralogix

Israel-based cybersecurity and observability company Coralogix has raised USD 115 million in a Series E funding round led by NewView Capital, with participation from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and NextEquity.

Existing backers including Advent International, Brighton Park Capital, and Red Dot Capital Partners also joined, bringing Coralogix's valuation to over USD 1 billion.

A major portion of the newly secured funds will be deployed in India, one of Coralogix's top three global markets. The company plans to use this investment to expand its Gurgaon AI R&D hub, grow engineering and customer-facing teams in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and create hundreds of high-skill tech jobs in roles such as AI, data science, and cloud security.

"India plays a strategic role in Coralogix's global roadmap," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and Co-founder of Coralogix. "With this round, we aim to expand our Indian presence significantly, including building cutting-edge AI capabilities, deepening partnerships, and creating additional high-value tech jobs."

Founded in 2015 by Ariel Assaraf and others, Coralogix offers a full-stack observability and security platform. Its services include log analytics, APM, SIEM, real user monitoring, and infrastructure monitoring, enabling real-time visibility into performance, security, and governance without indexing delays. The platform is known for its data-volume-based pricing and strong enterprise support.

Coralogix already works with major Indian firms such as Postman, Razorpay, BookMyShow, Delhivery, and Meesho, helping them enhance incident response, ensure compliance, and harness AI observability.

The company is also strengthening partnerships with cloud providers in India and enhancing its local AWS infrastructure in Mumbai for better data compliance and performance, particularly in regulated sectors like finance and healthcare.

This announcement follows Coralogix's December 2024 acquisition of Aporia, a leader in AI guardrails and observability, and the launch of the Coralogix AI Center, which provides performance, security, and governance insights for enterprise AI systems.

"This round validates our momentum and helps us push the boundaries of AI-driven observability," said CTO Yoni Farin. Navdeep, Co-founder of Snowbit and President, APAC at Coralogix, added, "We are excited to harness India's engineering excellence to help shape the future of AI-powered observability and security."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'

Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" due to his pioneering work on AI, says some fields face a heavier risk of replacement due to automation.

By Sherin Shibu
Fundraising

These 30 International Entrepreneurs Really Are Solving the World's Problems

The world has countless problems, unless you're an entrepreneur, in which case the world has countless opportunities.

By Serenity Gibbons
Business News

Meta Is Reportedly Planning to Release New AI Smart Glasses With Oakley and Prada

The Oakley Meta AI glasses are expected to cost more than the Ray-Ban Metas.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

Turn Your Professional Expertise into a Book—You Don't Even Have to Write It Yourself

All you need is Youbooks AI to generate publish-ready non-fiction manuscripts of your ideas.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

UGRO Capital to Acquire Profectus Capital for INR 1,400 Cr in Strategic All-Cash Deal

The acquisition will be funded through UGRO's recently completed equity raise and is expected to be completed in a single tranche upon regulatory approvals, including those from the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders.

By Entrepreneur Staff