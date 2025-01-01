Series G Funding

Udaan Raises USD 114 Mn in Series G Round Led by M&G and Lightspeed

The Bengaluru-based firm aims to deploy the fresh funds in expanding its presence in the FMCG and HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and catering) sectors, boosting its private-label staples offerings, and strengthening its balance sheet to support its ongoing transformation.

Udaan Raises USD 75 Mn in Series G Round

The funds will be utilised to enhance Udaan's customer experience, deepen market penetration, and strengthen strategic vendor partnerships.

Rebel Foods Secures USD 210 Mn in Series G Funding Led by Temasek

The newly acquired funds will be used to expand Rebel Foods' global footprint, enhance its brand portfolio, and strengthen its omnichannel platform.

Microlender Aye Finance Secures INR 250 Cr in Series G Funding Led by ABC Impact

With the raised capital, Aye Finance aims to scale its operations and enhance its ability to deliver value to its target segment of microenterprises.