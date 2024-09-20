Get All Access for $5/mo

Microlender Aye Finance Secures INR 250 Cr in Series G Funding Led by ABC Impact With the raised capital, Aye Finance aims to scale its operations and enhance its ability to deliver value to its target segment of microenterprises.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanjay Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of Aye Finance

Microlending platform Aye Finance has raised INR 250 crore (USD 30 million) in its Series G funding round, led by Singapore-based ABC Impact.

The funding round also saw participation from British International Investment (BII), a UK-based development finance institution and impact investor. BII had previously led Aye's Series F round in December 2023, raising INR 310 crore (USD 37 million). This new capital infusion follows a USD 30 million debt raised by Aye in June this year.

The Series G funding marks the first investment from ABC Impact's Fund II, which now boosts the firm's assets under management (AUM) to over USD 850 million. The completion of this deal is subject to standard regulatory conditions. With the latest funding round, Aye's total equity raise has reached INR 1,250 crore (USD 150 million).

Sanjay Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of Aye Finance, said, "We are excited to announce our Series G equity round. We have been fortunate to have stellar names from the industry partner with us in our mission to enable financial inclusion of the underserved segment right since 2014. This capital infusion will enable us to scale our operations and enhance our ability to deliver value to our target segment of microenterprises."

Founded in 2014, Aye Finance focuses on providing working capital loans to microenterprises, offering products like quasi-mortgage, hypothetical, and add-on loans.

To date, the Gurugram-based platform claims to have disbursed over INR 7,600 crore (USD 915 million) in loans to more than 5,76,000 businesses, with a 60% repeat customer rate. The company operates across 478 branches in 22 states, primarily catering to micro and small enterprises in the manufacturing, trading, and service sectors.

Sugandhi Matta, Chief Impact Officer of ABC Impact, said, "India is a country of micro-entrepreneurs (MSMEs). However, this important segment of the economy is significantly underserved by formal credit. Our partnership with Aye Finance will support these micro-entrepreneurs with better access to credit so that they can grow their businesses and realise their full potential."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Here's How the CEOs of Salesforce and Nvidia Use ChatGPT in Their Daily Lives

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff use ChatGPT often — and in very unexpected ways.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

3 Reasons Why Tupperware Party is Coming to an End

Failing to evolve is seeing Tupperware join WeWorks and Body Shop on the list of 2024 bankruptcies

By Paromita Gupta
Starting a Business

This 31-Year-Old Left Harvard to Help His Mom and Built a $25 Million Nutrition Business

How Sam Faycurry's family side hustle blossomed into Fay, a personalized nutrition counseling service.

By Jon Bier
Growing a Business

At 24, She Was Fired From Her Advertising Job. Then an 'Incredibly Important' Mindset Helped Her Build a Multimillion-Dollar Business.

Melissa Ben-Ishay's brother Brian Bushell encouraged her to follow her passion — and it led to major success.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Craigslist's 71-Year-Old Founder Is Donating $100 Million to Cybersecurity. Here's Why.

Craig Newmark's giving philosophy comes from a concept that means "repairing the world."

By Sherin Shibu