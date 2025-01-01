Smallcase

Top Startup Fundings This Week: March 21–28

Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from March 21 to March 28.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Smallcase Raises USD 50 Mn in Series D Led by Elev8 to Expand Investment Offerings

This marks Elev8's third investment, following its earlier backing of IDfy and Astrotalk.

Nurturing the Next Wave of India-Centric Startups: WEH Ventures

As of now, WEH Ventures has made 27 investments, mainly in pre-seed and seed-stage startups.

Stock Investment Platform Smallcase Raises $14mn In Series B Funding Led By DSP Group

The company stated it will utilize the fresh capital to enhance the smallcases infrastructure stack, add more products and partners and advance its technology infrastructure