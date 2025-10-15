CIMCON Software Raises INR 52 Cr Led by Niveshaay With the new capital, CIMCON aims to strengthen its working capital base, expand its capacity in utility automation and digital infrastructure, and support large operations and maintenance contracts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

CIMCON Software, a provider of integrated hardware and software solutions for smart infrastructure, has secured INR 52 crore in a new funding round led by Niveshaay, an alternative investment fund management firm.

The round also saw participation from Vivek Jain, Managing Director at Action Tesa and GrowthSphere, Saket Agarwal, former Director at Apollo Pipes and Apollo Tricoat, and Ayush Mittal, Co-founder of Screener.in, among others.

The company designs and manufactures remote terminal units, electronic devices that gather data from industrial sensors and transmit it to a central system. Alongside, it develops Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software, which enables the remote monitoring and control of industrial operations.

CIMCON's offerings are used across sectors including smart water management, lighting, and oil and gas infrastructure.

With the new capital, CIMCON aims to strengthen its working capital base, expand its capacity in utility automation and digital infrastructure, and support large operations and maintenance contracts.

The firm also intends to invest in scaling its manufacturing capabilities and delivery operations across India and global markets.

Currently, CIMCON works with utility firms and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partners in more than 11 states. The company expects to close FY25 with revenue of around INR 100 crore and maintain EBITDA margins above 30%.

Arvind Kothari, Founder and Fund Manager at Niveshaay, said, "CIMCON has built a strong foundation in automation through its RTUs, SCADA systems, and O&M expertise, addressing critical needs in how water utilities and infrastructure operate. This segment forms an essential layer in India's move toward smarter, data-led systems, and CIMCON is well-positioned to play a significant role in that transformation."

Niveshaay invested through its Niveshaay Sambhav Category II Fund, which focuses on small and mid-sized companies across energy transition, manufacturing, defence, technology, and consumer sectors. Its portfolio includes firms such as Mokobara, Smallcase, and Innovist.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Consuma Raises $1.3Mn led by Equirus InnovateX Fund

Consuma operates by helping brands derive insights from digital behaviour data at scale. The company was publicly launched six months ago and has worked with more than 35 global brands, including Godrej and Britannia.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

SpeakX.ai Raises USD 16 Mn to Strengthen AI-Powered English Learning

The Pre-Series B round was led by WestBridge Capital with Elevation, Goodwater, and angels Shyamal Anadkat and Ronnie Screwvala participating.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Everbright Health Receives $7 Mn Seed funding from W Health Ventures & Sanos Capital

The company said it will use the funds to further build out its technology platform, accelerate sales across the US, and launch newer therapy areas with similar operational models.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Bets on Launchpad to Attract Global Startups Including from India

Indian companies continue to represent the largest foreign community in Dubai's business ecosystem. More than 9,000 new companies from India joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during H1 2025 alone

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Drone Startup Airbound Raises USD 8.65 Mn to Revolutionise Autonomous Logistics

The seed funding round was led by Lachy Groom, co-founder of Physical Intelligence, with participation from Humba Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and senior executives from Tesla, Anduril, and Ather Energy.

By Entrepreneur Staff