CIMCON Software, a provider of integrated hardware and software solutions for smart infrastructure, has secured INR 52 crore in a new funding round led by Niveshaay, an alternative investment fund management firm.

The round also saw participation from Vivek Jain, Managing Director at Action Tesa and GrowthSphere, Saket Agarwal, former Director at Apollo Pipes and Apollo Tricoat, and Ayush Mittal, Co-founder of Screener.in, among others.

The company designs and manufactures remote terminal units, electronic devices that gather data from industrial sensors and transmit it to a central system. Alongside, it develops Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software, which enables the remote monitoring and control of industrial operations.

CIMCON's offerings are used across sectors including smart water management, lighting, and oil and gas infrastructure.

With the new capital, CIMCON aims to strengthen its working capital base, expand its capacity in utility automation and digital infrastructure, and support large operations and maintenance contracts.

The firm also intends to invest in scaling its manufacturing capabilities and delivery operations across India and global markets.

Currently, CIMCON works with utility firms and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partners in more than 11 states. The company expects to close FY25 with revenue of around INR 100 crore and maintain EBITDA margins above 30%.

Arvind Kothari, Founder and Fund Manager at Niveshaay, said, "CIMCON has built a strong foundation in automation through its RTUs, SCADA systems, and O&M expertise, addressing critical needs in how water utilities and infrastructure operate. This segment forms an essential layer in India's move toward smarter, data-led systems, and CIMCON is well-positioned to play a significant role in that transformation."

Niveshaay invested through its Niveshaay Sambhav Category II Fund, which focuses on small and mid-sized companies across energy transition, manufacturing, defence, technology, and consumer sectors. Its portfolio includes firms such as Mokobara, Smallcase, and Innovist.