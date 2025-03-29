Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from March 21 to March 28.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DCDC Health Services: USD 18 Million

Founded in 2009 by Akshat and Aseem Garg, New Delhi-based DCDC Health Services aims to provide high-quality dialysis services across India. Operating over 200 centers nationwide, DCDC is one of the largest dialysis clinic operators, utilising both public-private partnerships (PPP) and standalone clinics.

By establishing a widespread network of centers, the company ensures that patients have access to essential treatments without the need to travel long distances.

Apna Mart: USD 25 Million

Founded in 2022 by Abhishek Singh and Chetan Garg, Bengaluru-based Apna Mart focuses on quick grocery delivery, aiming to deliver orders within 15 minutes. Operating through a franchise-led model that combines both online and offline retail, the company has scaled across 14 cities, including Ranchi, Hazaribagh, and Bilaspur.

Apna Mart's rapid delivery model addresses the increasing consumer demand for convenience in grocery shopping. By integrating local stores into their platform, they ensure a wide range of products are available for immediate delivery.

Nexthop AI: USD 110 Million

Founded in 2024 by Anshul Sadana, Nexthop AI specialises in bespoke solutions that seamlessly integrate with a customer's cloud stack. This includes purpose-built networking hardware, an optimised network operating system, and pre-tested optical and electrical interconnects sourced from a customer's supply chain. Headquartered in Santa Clara, the company also has operations in Bengaluru.

Nexthop AI's solutions cater to the needs of hyperscalers, providing them with customised networking products that enhance performance and efficiency.

VAHDAM® India: USD 3 Million

Founded in 2015 by Bala Sarda, New Delhi-based VAHDAM® India has disrupted the global tea and wellness market with its direct-from-source supply chain model. The company sources its products directly from partner farmers across India and manufactures them at its state-of-the-art facility. With wholly-owned subsidiaries in key international markets such as the USA, Canada, the UK, and Europe, VAHDAM® has built a strong global footprint.

Their product range includes a variety of teas and superfoods, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking premium, natural products.

Nabhdrishti Aerospace: USD 3 Million

Founded in 2023 by Rohit Chouhan, Arjun Srivatsa, and Antanu Sadhu, Bengaluru-based Nabhdrishti Aerospace is revolutionising propulsion technology with indigenous, fuel-flexible engines designed for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Hybrid Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, Urban Air Mobility solutions, and sustainable power generation.

Nabhdrishti Aerospace's innovations address the growing need for advanced propulsion systems in the evolving aerospace sector. Their fuel-flexible engines offer versatility and efficiency, catering to various applications from defense to urban transportation.

Smallcase: USD 50 Million

Founded in 2016 by Vasanth Kamath, Anugrah Shrivastava, and Rohan Gupta, Bengaluru-based Smallcase has emerged as a key player in India's wealthtech space. The platform allows investors to put money into "smallcases" — curated baskets of stocks and ETFs that reflect a specific idea, strategy, or theme. Integrated with leading brokerage platforms like Zerodha, Upstox, Kotak Securities, and HDFC Securities, Smallcase also supports registered investment advisors (RIAs) and asset managers with technology to build and distribute their own smallcases.

Smallcase democratises investment by simplifying the process of thematic investing, making it accessible to retail investors.

With these latest funding rounds, startups across multiple sectors are poised for growth, bringing fresh innovations to the market