You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

VAHDAM® India, the premium homegrown wellness brand known for bringing India's finest teas, herbs, and botanicals to global markets, has secured a strategic investment of INR 25 crore (USD 3 million) from SIDBI Venture Capital. Unlike a traditional funding round, this equity infusion is aimed at strengthening the company's balance sheet and cash reserves as it continues its growth trajectory.

Bala Sarda, Founder and CEO of VAHDAM® India, said, "I am excited to welcome SIDBI Venture Capital to our capital table as we continue our journey of taking the finest Indian products to the world. Over the past two years, we have reinforced our core business, optimised our product portfolio, and identified key growth levers. This investment will enable us to scale further, innovate, and expand our in-house manufacturing capabilities."

Founded in 2015, VAHDAM® India has disrupted the global tea and wellness market with its direct-from-source supply chain model. The company sources its products directly from partner farmers across India and manufactures them at its state-of-the-art 125,000+ sq. ft. facility. With wholly-owned subsidiaries in key international markets such as the USA, Canada, the UK, and Europe, VAHDAM® has built a strong global footprint.

The brand's commitment to sustainability is evident through its Certified Plastic Neutral and Climate Neutral initiatives, alongside its 1% revenue contribution towards educating farmers' children via Digital Learning Centres & Scholarships. VAHDAM® has also received organic endorsements from global icons like Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, and Martha Stewart, further boosting its credibility as a premium wellness brand.

Arup Kumar, Managing Director of SIDBI Ventures, praised VAHDAM®'s innovative approach, saying, "VAHDAM® India is a pioneer in taking homegrown Indian products to the world through a disruptive supply chain model. We are thrilled to support Bala and his team as they continue to drive innovation, operational excellence, and value creation in India's agricultural ecosystem."

Looking ahead, VAHDAM® India is expanding its offline retail presence and recently launched its teas in 2,000+ Walmart stores across the US. The company is on track to close FY 2024-25 with INR 265+ crore in net revenues and EBITDA profitability, reinforcing its position as a resilient and high-growth global brand.

With a sharper focus on innovation and expansion, VAHDAM® India is poised for sustained success, further solidifying India's presence in the global wellness industry.