DCDC Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (DCDC), has announced the securement of an INR 150 crore investment from the Temasek-backed Singapore-based impact investor, ABC Impact.

Founded in 2009, DCDC currently operates more than 200 centers across India and is one of the biggest operators of dialysis clinics, both under public-private partnerships (PPP) and company-owned standalone clinics.

DCDC said that the investment will support its expansion plans including 150 new clinics shortly. According to the healthcare provider, patients are currently traveling 50 kilometers on average to avail dialysis services. The expansion is aimed at addressing the growing requirement for affordable and accessible dialysis services in line with the Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

Aseem Garg, Founder and CEO of DCDC, said, "This investment from ABC Impact will help enhance our efforts to transform kidney care in India. With this investment, we plan to expand our network of company-owned centers, ensuring last-mile connectivity and making high-quality dialysis care accessible closer to patients' homes. We also plan to address this challenge and extend our solutions to countries beyond India"

According to DCDC's estimates, over 1.5 million people suffer from end-stage renal disease and require dialysis three times a week. However, these patients face significant hurdles to access required care due to high treatment costs, a lack of available facilities, and inconsistent quality.

The challenges are said to disproportionately affect low-income families, who often struggle to afford the cost of treatment or are forced to stop treatment altogether.

Sugandhi Matta, Chief Impact Officer, ABC Impact, said, "With the growing burden of kidney disease in India, increasing access to quality dialysis is both a healthcare and economic necessity. DCDC's proven model of expanding affordable dialysis services aligns with our commitment to improving healthcare outcomes while ensuring long-term sustainability. By supporting DCDC's growth, we aim to help more patients receive life-saving treatment closer to home, reducing the financial and logistical barriers they currently face."

DCDC is currently backed by IFU, a Danish government-owned investment fund, and ADB (Asian Development Bank) among its existing shareholders.

"Since our investment in 2021, DCDC has significantly expanded its operations and now delivers nearly 100,000 dialysis sessions per month, primarily through public-private partnerships (PPP) aimed at serving the economically weaker sections of India. We are thrilled to welcome ABC IMPACT as a partner in advancing this mission," said Rohit Goyal, Vice President at IFU.

"Since the start of our partnership with DCDC in 2018, the company has expanded access to dialysis care across India—operating 200 centers, delivering over 975,000 sessions in 2024 alone, serving more than 20,000 patients annually, and building a workforce with over 30 per cent women," said ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Suzanne Gaboury.