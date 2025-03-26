Nabhdrishti Aerospace Secures USD 3 Mn to Advance Indigenous Propulsion Technologies The fresh capital will fuel the development and testing of Nabhdrishti's next-generation engine prototypes, accelerating its mission to indigenise propulsion systems and make clean energy solutions more affordable.

Nabhdrishti Aerospace, a pioneering startup specialising in advanced propulsion and power generation, has raised USD 3 million in funding led by Accel, with participation from existing investors, including IIMA Ventures.

The fresh capital will fuel the development and testing of Nabhdrishti's next-generation engine prototypes, accelerating its mission to indigenise propulsion systems and make clean energy solutions more affordable.

Founded in 2023 by Rohit Chouhan, Arjun Srivatsa, and Antanu Sadhu, Nabhdrishti Aerospace is revolutionising propulsion technology with indigenous, fuel-flexible engines designed for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Hybrid Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, Urban Air Mobility solutions, and sustainable power generation. The company's focus on cutting-edge research and engineering aims to enhance energy efficiency while reducing dependence on imported propulsion systems.

With over 50 years of combined experience in gas turbine design and development, the founding team brings expertise from leading aerospace organisations such as GTRE (DRDO), GE, and Rolls-Royce. Their contributions to propulsion systems include work on the Trent XWB engine, which powers the Airbus A350, and over 55 US patents in turbine technology.

"Our mission is to redefine the future of aerospace propulsion by building fuel-flexible, high-performance engines that are both sustainable and indigenously developed," said Rohit Chouhan, Co-founder and CEO of Nabhdrishti Aerospace. "India's dependence on imported propulsion systems has long constrained our aerospace ambitions. At Nabhdrishti, we are shifting that paradigm—developing cutting-edge technologies designed to run on sustainable fuels, including green hydrogen, to power everything from UAVs to next-generation air mobility platforms. This investment is not just a milestone for us but a validation of our vision and a catalyst that will accelerate our journey from innovation to real-world impact."

Accel's investment in Nabhdrishti underscores the significance of propulsion technology in the evolving aerospace landscape. "Propulsion technology remains one of the most challenging and critical bottlenecks in aerospace innovation, particularly for emerging markets like India," said Mahendran Balachandran, Partner at Accel. "Nabhdrishti's approach bridges immediate commercial applications with long-term sustainability goals, potentially transforming multiple industries beyond aviation."

With the new funding, Nabhdrishti plans to test three engine prototypes, conduct flight trials with customer UAVs, and initiate early revenue generation. The company also aims to expand its workforce across engineering, production, and customer support functions by the end of the year, laying the foundation for long-term growth and scalability.
