SMBC Asia Rising Fund
Flipspaces Secures USD 50 Mn in Expanded Series C Funding
With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based company aims to expand in India, US, and UAE, strengthen supply chains, upgrade AI-powered technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions.
Shivalik Small Finance Bank Secures INR 100 Cr in Equity Funding Led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund
The focus will be on developing scalable solutions aimed at India's underserved micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail segments, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.
GMO Venture Partners, SMBC, Blume Lead USD 7 Mn Investment in Debt Collection Platform DPDzero
The round also drew participation from India Quotient, Sinarmas Group, and other investors.
SMBC Leads USD 15 Mn Funding in MODIFI to Fuel Expansion in Global Trade Finance
This new funding will accelerate MODIFI's expansion in high-growth markets such as China and India.