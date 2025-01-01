SMBC Asia Rising Fund

News and Trends

Flipspaces Secures USD 50 Mn in Expanded Series C Funding

With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based company aims to expand in India, US, and UAE, strengthen supply chains, upgrade AI-powered technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Shivalik Small Finance Bank Secures INR 100 Cr in Equity Funding Led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund

The focus will be on developing scalable solutions aimed at India's underserved micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail segments, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

News and Trends

GMO Venture Partners, SMBC, Blume Lead USD 7 Mn Investment in Debt Collection Platform DPDzero

The round also drew participation from India Quotient, Sinarmas Group, and other investors.

News and Trends

SMBC Leads USD 15 Mn Funding in MODIFI to Fuel Expansion in Global Trade Finance

This new funding will accelerate MODIFI's expansion in high-growth markets such as China and India.