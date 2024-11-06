Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

SMBC Leads USD 15 Mn Funding in MODIFI to Fuel Expansion in Global Trade Finance This new funding will accelerate MODIFI's expansion in high-growth markets such as China and India.

MODIFI, a global platform specialising in B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, has secured USD 15 million in a funding round led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund, with ongoing support from Maersk, Intesa Sanpaolo, Heliad, and other international backers.

This new funding will accelerate MODIFI's expansion in high-growth markets such as China and India.

"The funding underscores the strength of our business and the confidence our investors have in our vision," stated Nelson Holzner, CEO and Co-founder of MODIFI. "As global commerce evolves, MODIFI is at the forefront, providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to scale and succeed across borders."

Founded in 2018 by Holzner, MODIFI provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with liquidity and flexible payment terms, allowing them to optimise cash flow and expand internationally.

The platform, which has facilitated over USD 3 billion in trade for more than 1,800 companies, offers instant working capital approval along with integrated risk management tools to protect businesses from buyer defaults and fraud.

"Our mission is simple: we empower SMEs to compete and thrive in the global market with fast, flexible, and secure payment solutions," Holzner added. "With this fresh funding, we're set to redefine global trade finance, ensuring businesses of all sizes can unlock liquidity and gain the protection needed to grow."

Keiji Matsunaga, General Manager of Digital Strategy at SMBC, emphasised MODIFI's role in transforming cross-border supply chain finance, stating, "We believe MODIFI supports SMEs to scale their export businesses with ease. We look forward to collaborating with MODIFI to empower our corporate clients to expand globally, overcoming traditional trade barriers."
