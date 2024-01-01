SoftBank Vision Fund 2
IVP-Led USD 500 Mn Round Propels Perplexity to USD 9 Bn Valuation in AI Search Market
Perplexity's valuation has soared rapidly, rising from USD 1 billion in April to USD 3 billion in June, after receiving a SoftBank Vision Fund 2 investment of USD 10–USD 20 million, with Nvidia as a key backer.
Paytm Singapore Offloads Japan's PayPay Stake to SoftBank Vision Fund 2 for USD 279.2 Mn
The sale proceeds will bolster the cash reserves of Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications, enhancing its ability to pursue future business initiatives focused on creating shareholder value.
Edtech Platform Eruditus Secures USD 150 Mn from TPG's The Rise Fund, Existing Investors Increase Stakes
The company plans to deploy the raised funds to expand globally, invest in AI technology, grow its business in India and APAC, and explore acquisitions and investment opportunities to support its growth strategy.
Whatfix Secures USD 125 Mn in Series E Funding Led by Warburg Pincus, Aiming for Global Expansion
The fresh funding will support category expansion, product innovation, and integrated product suite development while driving market growth in the US, EMEA, and APAC through organic growth and acquisitions.