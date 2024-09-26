The fresh funding will support category expansion, product innovation, and integrated product suite development while driving market growth in the US, EMEA, and APAC through organic growth and acquisitions.

Digital adoption platform (DAP) provider Whatfix has raised USD 125 million in a Series E funding round led by Warburg Pincus, with participation from existing investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

This latest investment brings the Bengaluru-based company's total funding to over USD 265 million, including support from notable investors like Eight Roads Ventures, Peak XV, Dragoneer Investment Group, F-Prime Capital, and Cisco Investments.

Founded in 2021 by Khadim Batti and Vara Kumar, Whatfix offers in-app guidance and performance support tools that help enterprises streamline digital transformation and drive user efficiency.

The platform is designed to enhance the adoption of software products by improving the user experience, a critical need as companies seek to maximise the value of their digital tools. Whatfix's clients include global clientele such as Cisco, Arrow Electronics, Schneider Electric, Avnet, Microsoft, Salesforce, Infosys, and Accenture.

The Series E funding will fuel Whatfix's plans for category expansion and product innovation, including further development of its integrated product suite. The company also aims to bolster its market presence in the US, EMEA, and APAC regions through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

"Enterprises are grappling with the complexities of digital transformation and the ever-increasing pressure to deliver exceptional user experiences, said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. "Whatfix's innovation is evident through the launch of four new products since 2021, securing five US patents with 18 more in the pipeline. This investment will add more fuel to the tank, accelerating a new era of innovation for our industry, bolstering the unparalleled value we bring to our customers, and reshaping the future of software adoption."

Supporting 80+ Fortune 500 companies, Whatfix claims to register top-decile performance with a 4.5X increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) since its 2021 round, with new products contributing 15% of revenue.

Narendra Ostawal, Head of India Private Equity, Warburg Pincus, said, "Whatfix's unique digital adoption platform is revolutionising how organisations implement digital transformation programs, create outstanding user experiences, and empower users to fully leverage software functionalities and enhance productivity. As a partner of choice for top global enterprises across industries, we believe Whatfix has immense potential to capitalise on the tailwinds and solidify its position in the high-growth DAP market."