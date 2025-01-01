Specialty Chemicals
Scimplify Secures USD 40 Mn Series B Funding to Expand Global Specialty Chemical Manufacturing
Scimplify will use the funding to expand beyond 16 countries and strengthen its presence in life sciences, crop sciences, and industrial chemicals, tackling sourcing, regulatory, and large-scale manufacturing challenges.
India's Chemical Industry on Track to Surpass $1 Trillion by 2040: Report
Between fiscal years 2018 and 2024, the Indian chemical industry recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.5 per cent, outpacing the nation's GDP growth of 9 per cent during the same period.
India Resurgence Fund Invests INR 1,000 Cr in Anthea Aromatics, Takes Controlling Stake
This investment marks the first deployment from IndiaRF's second fund, which is currently being raised, and its second investment in the specialty chemicals sector.
Covvalent Raises $4.3 Million In Seed Funding Round
The fund raised will be to build the product and business teams, and sharpens the technology tools to ensure a precise match between customer specifications and a supplier's output