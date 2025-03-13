Scimplify will use the funding to expand beyond 16 countries and strengthen its presence in life sciences, crop sciences, and industrial chemicals, tackling sourcing, regulatory, and large-scale manufacturing challenges.

Bengaluru-based Scimplify, a specialty chemicals sourcing and manufacturing platform, has raised USD 40 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Accel and Bertelsmann India Investments, with participation from UMI, Omnivore, and 3one4 Capital.

This latest investment brings the company's total funding to USD 54 million across its seed and Series A rounds.

With this capital infusion, Scimplify aims to accelerate its international expansion, extending beyond the 16 countries it currently serves. The company is also set to strengthen its presence in life sciences, crop sciences, and industrial chemicals, addressing key challenges in raw material sourcing, regulatory compliance, and large-scale manufacturing.

Founded by Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh, Scimplify is a science-driven B2B fulfillment platform that spans the entire product life cycle, from contract research to full-scale chemical manufacturing.

The company caters to industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and personal care, leveraging a network of 200+ manufacturing plants across cost-efficient Indian regions.

Scimplify's plug-and-play model enables global clients to tap into India's advanced production capabilities without the burden of setting up their own facilities. The platform's strength lies in combining deep R&D expertise with scalable manufacturing, making it an attractive partner for companies seeking flexible, enterprise-grade chemical production solutions.

"We started Scimplify with the vision of bringing India's highly specialized manufacturing capabilities to a global customer base," said Salil Srivastava, Co-founder at Scimplify. "As global supply chains shift, customers need reliable, R&D-led partners to address their specialty chemical needs. With Accel joining our journey, we are committed to building a next-gen global manufacturing company."

Scimplify claims to serve top-tier innovators and manufacturers in major markets, including the US, Europe, and Japan.

Rachit Parekh, Principal at Accel, said, "The global specialty chemicals supply chain is undergoing a transformation. Scimplify's ability to provide a flexible, innovation-led manufacturing network aligns with the industry's shifting demands. We are excited to back their journey and help shape the future of this space."

Rohit Sood, Partner at Bertelsmann India Investments, added, "Scimplify has demonstrated exceptional scalability, expanding exports and setting up an advanced R&D facility in Hyderabad. With India's strengths in specialty chemicals, the company is well-positioned to dominate the global procurement landscape."

Notable angel investors in Scimplify include Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness), Amrit Acharya and Srinath Ramakkrushnan (Zetwerk), Rajnikant Rai (ex-ITC Agri Business CEO), and Sanjiv Rangrass (Capria Ventures).

With strong investor backing and a growing global footprint, Scimplify is on track to redefine specialty chemical manufacturing and procurement on an international scale.