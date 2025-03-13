Scimplify Secures USD 40 Mn Series B Funding to Expand Global Specialty Chemical Manufacturing Scimplify will use the funding to expand beyond 16 countries and strengthen its presence in life sciences, crop sciences, and industrial chemicals, tackling sourcing, regulatory, and large-scale manufacturing challenges.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Scimpify founders Dheeraj Dhingra, Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh

Bengaluru-based Scimplify, a specialty chemicals sourcing and manufacturing platform, has raised USD 40 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Accel and Bertelsmann India Investments, with participation from UMI, Omnivore, and 3one4 Capital.

This latest investment brings the company's total funding to USD 54 million across its seed and Series A rounds.

With this capital infusion, Scimplify aims to accelerate its international expansion, extending beyond the 16 countries it currently serves. The company is also set to strengthen its presence in life sciences, crop sciences, and industrial chemicals, addressing key challenges in raw material sourcing, regulatory compliance, and large-scale manufacturing.

Founded by Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh, Scimplify is a science-driven B2B fulfillment platform that spans the entire product life cycle, from contract research to full-scale chemical manufacturing.

The company caters to industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and personal care, leveraging a network of 200+ manufacturing plants across cost-efficient Indian regions.

Scimplify's plug-and-play model enables global clients to tap into India's advanced production capabilities without the burden of setting up their own facilities. The platform's strength lies in combining deep R&D expertise with scalable manufacturing, making it an attractive partner for companies seeking flexible, enterprise-grade chemical production solutions.

"We started Scimplify with the vision of bringing India's highly specialized manufacturing capabilities to a global customer base," said Salil Srivastava, Co-founder at Scimplify. "As global supply chains shift, customers need reliable, R&D-led partners to address their specialty chemical needs. With Accel joining our journey, we are committed to building a next-gen global manufacturing company."

Scimplify claims to serve top-tier innovators and manufacturers in major markets, including the US, Europe, and Japan.

Rachit Parekh, Principal at Accel, said, "The global specialty chemicals supply chain is undergoing a transformation. Scimplify's ability to provide a flexible, innovation-led manufacturing network aligns with the industry's shifting demands. We are excited to back their journey and help shape the future of this space."

Rohit Sood, Partner at Bertelsmann India Investments, added, "Scimplify has demonstrated exceptional scalability, expanding exports and setting up an advanced R&D facility in Hyderabad. With India's strengths in specialty chemicals, the company is well-positioned to dominate the global procurement landscape."

Notable angel investors in Scimplify include Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness), Amrit Acharya and Srinath Ramakkrushnan (Zetwerk), Rajnikant Rai (ex-ITC Agri Business CEO), and Sanjiv Rangrass (Capria Ventures).

With strong investor backing and a growing global footprint, Scimplify is on track to redefine specialty chemical manufacturing and procurement on an international scale.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

The silent growth strategy reveals how understated, steady businesses are quietly creating wealth for entrepreneurs in 2025. By focusing on long-term consistency and incremental progress, these "boring" industries are proving to be gold mines for those willing to embrace stability over hype.

By Murali Nethi
Science & Technology

Tech Giants Are Pouring Billions Into AI Data Centers — Are We Ready for the Real Estate Shift That Comes With It?

A silent land rush is underway — AI giants like OpenAI and Meta are buying up real estate at an unprecedented scale. But why, and what does it mean for the future of property markets?

By Sabeer Nelli
Franchise

The Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2025

If you want to buy into a business with that's booming, this is your ticket.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
News and Trends

AI-Powered Admissions Startup Ambitio Secures USD 2 Mn Funding

The fresh capital will be used to enhance its AI-driven technology and expand its distribution channels, the company announced.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Microsoft Leaked Internal Survey Reveals How Software Engineers Really Feel About Their $205,000 Median Pay

Is working at Microsoft a good deal? An internal survey shows how employees view the company.

By Sherin Shibu