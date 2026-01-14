Specialty Chemicals Startup Atomgrid Secures USD 7 Mn Funding The fresh funds will be used to deepen its export footprint, establish on ground teams and offices in key international markets, and accelerate the development and launch of new products through its R&D.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Atomgrid

Bengaluru-based specialty chemicals startup Atomgrid has raised USD 7 million in a pre-Series A funding round through a combination of equity and debt.

The equity component was led by A99, with participation from Sadev Ventures, CDM Capital, and existing investor Merak Ventures. In addition, the company secured venture debt from Trifecta, SIDBI, and RevX.

The latest round comes after Atomgrid raised USD 1.25 million in May last year.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen the company's presence in international markets by expanding exports, setting up on-ground teams and offices overseas, and accelerating research and development activities for new product launches.

Founded in 2023 by Siddharth Gupta and Lakshit Bansal, Atomgrid operates as an R&D-focused platform for custom manufacturing, sourcing, and development of specialty chemicals.

The company serves sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and personal care, following an integrated value chain model that combines distribution, research, and proprietary product development.

Atomgrid currently generates more than half of its revenue from exports and works with over 150 active customers across 15 countries. Over the past 18 months, the startup has completed two funding rounds and is targeting nearly threefold revenue growth in FY26 compared to FY25.

The company operates in a competitive space alongside players such as 3one4 Capital-backed Scimplifi and Nexus-backed Covvalent.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae