The fresh funds will be used to deepen its export footprint, establish on ground teams and offices in key international markets, and accelerate the development and launch of new products through its R&D.

Bengaluru-based specialty chemicals startup Atomgrid has raised USD 7 million in a pre-Series A funding round through a combination of equity and debt.

The equity component was led by A99, with participation from Sadev Ventures, CDM Capital, and existing investor Merak Ventures. In addition, the company secured venture debt from Trifecta, SIDBI, and RevX.

The latest round comes after Atomgrid raised USD 1.25 million in May last year.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen the company's presence in international markets by expanding exports, setting up on-ground teams and offices overseas, and accelerating research and development activities for new product launches.

Founded in 2023 by Siddharth Gupta and Lakshit Bansal, Atomgrid operates as an R&D-focused platform for custom manufacturing, sourcing, and development of specialty chemicals.

The company serves sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and personal care, following an integrated value chain model that combines distribution, research, and proprietary product development.

Atomgrid currently generates more than half of its revenue from exports and works with over 150 active customers across 15 countries. Over the past 18 months, the startup has completed two funding rounds and is targeting nearly threefold revenue growth in FY26 compared to FY25.

The company operates in a competitive space alongside players such as 3one4 Capital-backed Scimplifi and Nexus-backed Covvalent.