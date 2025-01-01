Sportskeeda
Nazara Subsidiaries Extend INR 17.73 Cr Loan to UK Subsidiary
The loans are aimed at meeting working capital needs and supporting expansion plans.
Nazara Expands Gaming Portfolio with INR 196 Cr Investment Across Five Companies
The raised amount is going to be invested in Funky Monkeys, Learntube.ai, and subsidiaries including Nodwin Gaming, Sportskeeda, and Datawrkz, bolstering gaming, education, and entertainment ecosystem for strategic growth.
Nazara Technologies Secures INR 220 Cr from SBI Funds Management
Under the agreement, Nazara will issue 23.5 lakh equity shares to the SBI fund at a price of INR 954.27 per share, generating a total of INR 219.99 crore.
Sportskeeda's Parent Absolute Sports Acquires SoapCentral for USD 1.4 Mn
For Absolute Sports, this is their second acquisition in the US sports media sector. Absolute Sports had acquired a 73.27% stake in US-based Pro Football Network LLC earlier this year.