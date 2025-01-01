Sportskeeda

News and Trends

Nazara Subsidiaries Extend INR 17.73 Cr Loan to UK Subsidiary

The loans are aimed at meeting working capital needs and supporting expansion plans.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Nazara Expands Gaming Portfolio with INR 196 Cr Investment Across Five Companies

The raised amount is going to be invested in Funky Monkeys, Learntube.ai, and subsidiaries including Nodwin Gaming, Sportskeeda, and Datawrkz, bolstering gaming, education, and entertainment ecosystem for strategic growth.

News and Trends

Nazara Technologies Secures INR 220 Cr from SBI Funds Management

Under the agreement, Nazara will issue 23.5 lakh equity shares to the SBI fund at a price of INR 954.27 per share, generating a total of INR 219.99 crore.

News and Trends

Sportskeeda's Parent Absolute Sports Acquires SoapCentral for USD 1.4 Mn

For Absolute Sports, this is their second acquisition in the US sports media sector. Absolute Sports had acquired a 73.27% stake in US-based Pro Football Network LLC earlier this year.