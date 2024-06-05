Get All Access for $5/mo

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ajay Pratap Singh, CEO of Absolute Sports

Absolute Sports, a Nazara Technologies subsidiary and the parent company of Sportskeeda.com and ProFootballNetwork.com, is acquiring all of the assets of SoapCentral.com, a US-based producer of entertainment content.

It is anticipated that the deal, which is valued at USD 1.4 million, or INR 11.6 crore, will conclude within the next 30 days.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Absolute Sports' position in the US entertainment publishing market.

Ajay Pratap Singh, CEO of Absolute Sports, said, "The entertainment publishing industry is more than twice the size of sports publishing and allows us a great canvas for expansion into multiple content categories."

"Having tested our content publishing and hyper-growth playbook with the acquisition of Pro Football Network last year, we are confident of scaling Soap Central in a very short time," Singh added.

Every month, Absolute Sports reaches over 100 million fans with its flagship brand, Sportskeeda, which covers sports and esports topics.

Pro Football Network is well known as one of the nation's top NFL-focused sports websites, with over 5 million unique monthly active visitors on average. The company already operates SK Pop (pop culture) and has experience scaling entertainment content under the SK-Pop banner.

With a primary focus on US viewers, SoapCentral.com offers news and other content about television shows.
