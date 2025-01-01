STAN
Eximius Ventures Launches USD 30 Mn Fund II to Back 25-30 Startups
Fund II aims to invest in 25-30 startups across fintech, AI/SaaS, frontier tech, and consumer tech, offering USD 500K initial cheques while reserving 50% for follow-on investments in high-potential companies.
Nazara Technologies Acquires 47.7% Stake in PokerBaazi's Parent Moonshine Technology for INR 982 Cr
Nazara Technologies has made strategic acquisitions in six startups since FY25, including e-sports startup STAN, Fusebox Games, Paper Boat Apps, and assets of DeltiasGaming, strengthening its gaming portfolio.
Nazara Technologies Acquires 15.86% Stake in Blockchain E-Sports Startup STAN
The acquisition follows Nazara's recent USD 27.2 million purchase of UK-based Fusebox Games Limited and other strategic deals, including the acquisition of Kiddopia's developer Paper Boat Apps and the IP rights of Ultimate Teen Patti.
Streamlining Fundraising for Indian Startups: Eximius Ventures
Eximius Ventures targets visionary founders in fintech, SaaS, media, gaming, and healthtech, providing up to USD 500,000 as their first institutional investment to support early-stage startups.