News and Trends

Eximius Ventures Launches USD 30 Mn Fund II to Back 25-30 Startups

Fund II aims to invest in 25-30 startups across fintech, AI/SaaS, frontier tech, and consumer tech, offering USD 500K initial cheques while reserving 50% for follow-on investments in high-potential companies.

News and Trends

Nazara Technologies Acquires 47.7% Stake in PokerBaazi's Parent Moonshine Technology for INR 982 Cr

Nazara Technologies has made strategic acquisitions in six startups since FY25, including e-sports startup STAN, Fusebox Games, Paper Boat Apps, and assets of DeltiasGaming, strengthening its gaming portfolio.

News and Trends

Nazara Technologies Acquires 15.86% Stake in Blockchain E-Sports Startup STAN

The acquisition follows Nazara's recent USD 27.2 million purchase of UK-based Fusebox Games Limited and other strategic deals, including the acquisition of Kiddopia's developer Paper Boat Apps and the IP rights of Ultimate Teen Patti.

Growth Strategies

Streamlining Fundraising for Indian Startups: Eximius Ventures

Eximius Ventures targets visionary founders in fintech, SaaS, media, gaming, and healthtech, providing up to USD 500,000 as their first institutional investment to support early-stage startups.