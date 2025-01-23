Eximius Ventures Launches USD 30 Mn Fund II to Back 25-30 Startups

Fund II aims to invest in 25-30 startups across fintech, AI/SaaS, frontier tech, and consumer tech, offering USD 500K initial cheques while reserving 50% for follow-on investments in high-potential companies.

Eximius Ventures, a pre-seed-focused venture capital (VC) firm, has unveiled its second fund with a target corpus of USD 30 million.

Fund II plans to take dedicated bets in 25-30 companies across fintech, artificial intelligence (AI)/software-as-a-service (SaaS), frontier tech, and consumer tech, with an initial cheque of USD 500K each while reserving half of the corpus for follow-on investments, to further support its high-potential portfolio companies.

According to the firm, Fund II has already invested in four companies across consumer tech and AI/Saas.

"At a time when funding is becoming increasingly selective, Eximius is doubling down on pre-seed startups with an aim to drive momentum in India's innovation ecosystem," said Pearl Agarwal, Founder and Managing Partner at Eximius Ventures. "We reject the 'spray and pray' mentality, especially at the earliest stages, and instead focus on backing bold, thesis-driven ideas with contrarian viewpoints. Our goal is to bridge the gap for founders seeking their first institutional capital, while enabling them to thrive in a competitive global market. With this new fund, we're excited to accelerate growth and forge long-term partnerships with visionary founders."

Eximius Ventures launched its inaugural USD 10 million fund in 2021, which successfully invested in 23 companies. Approximately 60% of these portfolio companies have secured multiple up-rounds from renowned global investors, delivering an internal rate of return (IRR) exceeding 40%. The standout investments include Jar (gold micro-savings), Finarkein (data orchestration), Vegapay (credit card solutions), and Stan (gamified engagement platform for gamers and creators).

The capital for Fund II will come from a diverse mix of limited partners, including high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), founder-investors, family offices, and global corporate venture companies (CVCs) from Japan. "We will be looking at companies led by seasoned operators and entrepreneurs solving with a first-principles mindset and exceptional execution capacity in large markets," Agarwal emphasised.

Eximius Ventures, led by Pearl Agarwal and Preeti Sampat, continues to champion disruptive founders with a thesis-driven approach to investing in frontier tech, fintech, AI/SaaS, and consumer tech. With Fund II, the firm is set to build on its proven track record and drive the next wave of innovation from India.