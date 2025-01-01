Steadview Capital

Urban Company Raises INR 853.87 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

The issue includes a fresh share sale of INR 429 crore and an offer for sale of INR 1,471 crore by existing shareholders.

Game Developer SuperGaming Raises USD 15 Mn in Series B Round

Funding led by Skycatcher and Steadview Capital will also support expansion of the company's SuperPlatform for large‑scale multiplayer games.

Ethereal Machines Raises USD 13 Mn in Series A led by Peak XV and Steadview Capital

With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to build a new smart factory in Bengaluru and hire AI and software engineers to expand its line of products.

Wearable Tech Startup Ultrahuman Raises USD 35 Mn in Series B from Blume Ventures, Steadview Capital and Others

The Bengaluru-based health monitoring device maker will allocate the funds to enhance manufacturing capacity and deeper research in the health tracking space.