Mirae Asset Venture Investments Appoints Former Steadview MD Puneet Kumar as CEO Kumar will oversee the venture investing platform, which focuses on backing companies aligned with Mirae Asset Group's long-term innovation and growth strategy.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Puneet Kumar

Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) Private Limited has appointed Puneet Kumar as Chief Executive Officer of its venture capital and private investing business, marking a leadership change at the firm's India operations.

Kumar will oversee the venture investing platform, which focuses on backing companies aligned with Mirae Asset Group's long-term innovation and growth strategy. The firm invests in startups across sectors such as technology platforms, consumer businesses, artificial intelligence, and deep technology.

Mirae Asset's past investments in India include companies such as Eternal (Zomato), Raise (Dhan), Shadowfax, and KreditBee. As of November 30, 2025, its private investing business in India manages more than INR 1,477 crore in assets under management across two Category II Alternative Investment Funds. Globally, Mirae Asset's venture capital arm manages assets worth USD 4.4 billion.

Before joining Mirae Asset, Kumar served as Managing Director at Steadview Capital, a technology-focused hedge fund with over USD 3 billion in assets under management. During his more than six years at the firm, he invested across public and private equities, with a primary focus on the Indian market. Steadview's private technology portfolio includes companies such as Dream11, Nykaa, Unacademy, Freshworks, Ola, Urban Company, PolicyBazaar, Zomato, and Lenskart.

Earlier in his career, Kumar was Vice President at Nexus Venture Partners between 2017 and 2019, working on investments across SaaS, consumer, agritech, gaming, and new-age consumer segments.

Mirae Asset said it plans to expand its private investing business in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae