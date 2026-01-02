Kumar will oversee the venture investing platform, which focuses on backing companies aligned with Mirae Asset Group's long-term innovation and growth strategy.

Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) Private Limited has appointed Puneet Kumar as Chief Executive Officer of its venture capital and private investing business, marking a leadership change at the firm's India operations.

Kumar will oversee the venture investing platform, which focuses on backing companies aligned with Mirae Asset Group's long-term innovation and growth strategy. The firm invests in startups across sectors such as technology platforms, consumer businesses, artificial intelligence, and deep technology.

Mirae Asset's past investments in India include companies such as Eternal (Zomato), Raise (Dhan), Shadowfax, and KreditBee. As of November 30, 2025, its private investing business in India manages more than INR 1,477 crore in assets under management across two Category II Alternative Investment Funds. Globally, Mirae Asset's venture capital arm manages assets worth USD 4.4 billion.

Before joining Mirae Asset, Kumar served as Managing Director at Steadview Capital, a technology-focused hedge fund with over USD 3 billion in assets under management. During his more than six years at the firm, he invested across public and private equities, with a primary focus on the Indian market. Steadview's private technology portfolio includes companies such as Dream11, Nykaa, Unacademy, Freshworks, Ola, Urban Company, PolicyBazaar, Zomato, and Lenskart.

Earlier in his career, Kumar was Vice President at Nexus Venture Partners between 2017 and 2019, working on investments across SaaS, consumer, agritech, gaming, and new-age consumer segments.

Mirae Asset said it plans to expand its private investing business in India.