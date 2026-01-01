Tata Mutual Fund
Amagi Raises INR 805 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
The IPO will open for public subscription on January 13 and close on January 16.
NPST Raises INR 300 Cr from Tata Mutual Fund Through Preferential Issue
The fresh funds will be used for product innovation, technology infrastructure upgrades, global expansion across key regions, capability building in emerging technologies, and potential acquisitions to support NPST's broader growth strategy.
Meesho Raises INR 2,439 Cr from Anchor Investors With Nearly 30 Times Oversubscription
Out of the total allocation of 219,778,524 Equity shares to the anchor investors, 45.91% of the total allocation to anchor investors were allocated to 14 domestic mutual funds and 5 domestic insurance companies.
Smartworks Raises INR 174 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
Proceeds will be used to repay debt, fund capital expenditure, and cover general corporate expenses.