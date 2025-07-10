Smartworks Raises INR 174 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO Proceeds will be used to repay debt, fund capital expenditure, and cover general corporate expenses.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Smartworks

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has raised INR 174 crore from 13 anchor investors, allotting 42.7 lakh equity shares at INR 407 each ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The largest portions of this anchor allotment were picked up by domestic institutions including Tata Mutual Fund, Axis New Opportunities AIF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Baroda BNP Paribas, which collectively accounted for nearly 48%.

Notably, Tata Mutual Fund - Tata Small Cap Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, and others received the highest allocation of 11.89%, followed closely by Buoyant Opportunities Strategy-II, Sageone-Flagship Growth OE Fund, and SBI General Insurance Co., each receiving 10.89%.

Founded in 2016, Smartworks offers customised, fully managed office spaces on long-term leases to enterprises. It operates in the flexible workspace segment and competes with the likes of WeWork India, Awfis, and Table Space.

Smartworks transforms unused real estate into fully-equipped campuses featuring modern amenities tailored to support large corporates, multinationals, and startups alike.

According to its red herring prospectus, the company currently operates 41 centers across 13 Indian cities, covering over 8 million square feet of space. In FY25, it reported a revenue of INR 1,374 crore, up from INR 1,039 crore in FY24. However, net losses widened to INR 62 crore in FY25 from INR 50 crore in FY24.

The INR 583 crore IPO includes a fresh issue of INR 445 crore and an offer-for-sale of INR 137.56 crore. Proceeds will be used to repay debt, fund capital expenditure, and cover general corporate expenses.

The IPO opens for public subscription from July 10 to July 14, 2025, with a price band of INR 387–INR 407 per share and a lot size of 36 shares. JM Financial, BOB Capital Markets, IIFL Securities, and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the lead managers, and Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

ANSR Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Govt to Establish GCC Campus in Visakhapatnam

The ambitious project is expected to generate over 10,000 high-skilled jobs over the next five years, tapping into the region's growing talent ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

BlueEarth, ResponsAbility, Franklin Templeton Back Varthana with INR 159 Cr Debt Funding

The company plans to deploy the capital towards expanding its network of affordable private schools and integrating solar and renewable energy infrastructure in these institutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Meta Invests Billions in World's Largest Eyewear Company After Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Success

The deal arrives one month after Meta debuted new Oakley Meta AI smart glasses in partnership with the eyewear company.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Partners Group to Acquire Majority Stake in Infinity Fincorp for INR 1,950 Cr

Infinity is expected to deploy the INR 600 crore primary infusion to accelerate branch rollouts, enhance technology platforms, and improve customer onboarding and experience.

By Entrepreneur Staff