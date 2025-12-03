The fresh funds will be used for product innovation, technology infrastructure upgrades, global expansion across key regions, capability building in emerging technologies, and potential acquisitions to support NPST's broader growth strategy.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. has secured more than INR 300 crore through a preferential issue that was fully subscribed by Tata Mutual Fund.

The company announced that it has received listing approval from both NSE and BSE for 14,46,500 fully paid up equity shares of face value INR 10. These shares were allotted at INR 2,074 each, which includes a premium of INR 2,064. With this allotment, Tata Mutual Fund's stake in the company will rise to 9.42 percent.

NPST is known for providing digital payments and digital banking infrastructure to banks, fintech companies, and payment platforms. The company went public in 2021 and raised INR 13.70 crore through its initial public offering.

Since then, it has expanded its presence from serving 6 banks to working with more than 20 regulated institutions. The company has also broadened its product portfolio and strengthened its position in the digital financial services sector.

The fresh capital raised through the preferential issue will support NPST's strategic plans. The company intends to step up product innovation, upgrade its technology infrastructure, and invest in advanced capabilities across emerging technologies.

A major share of the funding will be directed toward the company's global expansion. NPST aims to increase its presence in regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, where digital payments adoption is growing rapidly. The company also plans to extend its payments platform into new market segments that involve collections, embedded finance, and digital banking.

In addition to organic expansion, NPST is exploring inorganic growth opportunities. It plans to evaluate potential acquisitions of businesses and assets that complement its strengths in payments, lending, and international markets. The company believes that such moves will help build a stronger and more diversified global portfolio.

Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Chand Thakur said, "The participation of Tata Mutual Fund is a strong endorsement of the progress we have made and positions us to capture the next phase of growth. Our focus is to evolve into an AI first payments technology company that brings smarter risk controls, better customer experiences, and more efficient processing to our partners."

The issue was completed through private placement on a preferential basis in accordance with the Companies Act of 2013 and SEBI regulations.

NPST, incorporated in 2013, continues to offer a suite of digital banking and payment solutions to a wide range of financial sector participants and processes more than 18 billion transactions each year.