Techpreneurs

Click the Fat Away! This AI App Can Calculate the Calories You Consume Everyday
Leveraging the opportunity for creating healthcare solutions in India, Calvry helps you verify what & how much you consume using its artificially intelligent application making your life easy & healthy
Want to Know How the Walls of Your New House Would Look? This Startup Can Tell You
From real estate to e-commerce, extended reality holds the power to change user experience for better & this Indian startup is making that happen with immersive solutions
Understanding the Real Deal Behind Power Conversion
This CleanTech IoT startup is developing smart power solutions
Exploring the Scope of Wearables Beyond Fitness Trackers
Forget Alexa, embrace gesture control with Hug Innovations' patented technology
Leading the Cyber Game by Securing the Armed Forces & Enterprises
Innefu, an AI-driven cyber security R&D startup is developing big data solutions for streamlining data ingestion, extraction, analytics and visualization via predictive intelligence and facial recognition
Benefits and Importance of Cloud Computing for Tech Entrepreneurs
Most data stored on the cloud is protected behind multiple layers of safety meaning business data and the data of customers is as safe as possible
Real Tech Opportunities Lie in IoT- based Startups in India
Dorai Thodla talks about how aspiring entrepreneurs can build viable tech-based solutions
The Spacetech Guru
'Space industry is an unforgiving industry, and allows no room for mistakes'
New Signals
Signalchip's latest chips designed for 4G-LTE and 5G-NR modems have given India an entry into an elite club of few countries
Digital Farmer
CropIn's underlying mission runs parallel to the Indian government's vision for the agrisector
Music Masters of Indian Tech Industry
boAt lists its products on e-commerce marketplaces and also retails offline through Croma stores
Here's How an Indian Blockchain Startup is Fixing a Major Glitch in US-Lending Industry
The blockchain startup, which was founded Mayank Tewari and Prerit Srivastava last year, has raised $1 million from Accel Partners
Tech Entrepreneurs Move Towards Philanthropy: 5 Most Charitable Business Leaders
Some have extra, others have none, the desire to share keeps humanity alive