Techpreneurs

By Ritu Marya
Technology

Click the Fat Away! This AI App Can Calculate the Calories You Consume Everyday

Leveraging the opportunity for creating healthcare solutions in India, Calvry helps you verify what & how much you consume using its artificially intelligent application making your life easy & healthy

Technology

Want to Know How the Walls of Your New House Would Look? This Startup Can Tell You

From real estate to e-commerce, extended reality holds the power to change user experience for better & this Indian startup is making that happen with immersive solutions

Technology

Understanding the Real Deal Behind Power Conversion

This CleanTech IoT startup is developing smart power solutions

Technology

Exploring the Scope of Wearables Beyond Fitness Trackers

Forget Alexa, embrace gesture control with Hug Innovations' patented technology

Technology

Leading the Cyber Game by Securing the Armed Forces & Enterprises

Innefu, an AI-driven cyber security R&D startup is developing big data solutions for streamlining data ingestion, extraction, analytics and visualization via predictive intelligence and facial recognition

Technology

Benefits and Importance of Cloud Computing for Tech Entrepreneurs

Most data stored on the cloud is protected behind multiple layers of safety meaning business data and the data of customers is as safe as possible

Growth Strategies

Real Tech Opportunities Lie in IoT- based Startups in India

Dorai Thodla talks about how aspiring entrepreneurs can build viable tech-based solutions

Technology

The Spacetech Guru

'Space industry is an unforgiving industry, and allows no room for mistakes'

Technology

New Signals

Signalchip's latest chips designed for 4G-LTE and 5G-NR modems have given India an entry into an elite club of few countries

Entrepreneurs

Digital Farmer

CropIn's underlying mission runs parallel to the Indian government's vision for the agrisector

Technology

Music Masters of Indian Tech Industry

boAt lists its products on e-commerce marketplaces and also retails offline through Croma stores

Technology

Here's How an Indian Blockchain Startup is Fixing a Major Glitch in US-Lending Industry

The blockchain startup, which was founded Mayank Tewari and Prerit Srivastava last year, has raised $1 million from Accel Partners

Entrepreneurs

Tech Entrepreneurs Move Towards Philanthropy: 5 Most Charitable Business Leaders

Some have extra, others have none, the desire to share keeps humanity alive