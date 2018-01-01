Ritu Marya

Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)

What Does The Year 2019 Look Like From Here?
Editor's Note

At a macro level, it is a year where technology companies will be at loggerheads with the governments like never before.
3 min read
Why This Web Browser Pioneer Lives By The Mantra of 'Customer Focus'
Software

Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner's prime focus is to build the right product for the end user
4 min read
How this Global Software Company's Revenue Has Grown Annually by 30 Per Cent In Last Three Years
Software

There is a huge growth in China, Europe, Japan, India and Asia all over when it comes to the IoT space, says CEO, Oliver Steil
4 min read
Out in the Open
Editor's Note

Social media like any other media needs to have some credibility and accountability
4 min read
From Consumer Brands to Tech Giants: The World is Looking at Asia
Editor's Note

Our Editor-in-chief Ritu Marya's note on what's hot and why you should pick up this month's Entrepreneur India magazine
3 min read
A New Perspective
Editor's Note

In this issue, we bring you the success story of an avant-garde Asian-Indian hotelier, the lowdown on some of the best coworking spaces in India and more.
2 min read
Be it a State or a Company, Running The Show is Commendable
CEO

This time around in our CEO special, we bring you a state, and 10 CEOs who are doing something out of their league
3 min read
This Malaysian Edtech Startup is Solving Hard Math Equations With Games
EdTech Startup

Zapzapmath co-founder talks about how their tutoring app is changing the way children think about the subject
3 min read
This CEO Spills His Secrets of Becoming the Most Followed Website on Instagram
Viral Videos

9GAG has garnered over 39 million likes on Facebook
3 min read
This GM Explains Why the Market of Cyber Security Has Never Seen a Downfall in Past 30 Years
Cybersecurity

Vlcek talked about how Avast Software has taken its valuation from $ 23 million to now $ 880 million in a decade and how the free trial is helping it earn money from its business
5 min read
How Creative Entrepreneurs Are Designing a Great Future
Creative Inc

These 15 entrepreneurs are not solving any earth-shattering issues but adding the necessary value to life fulfilling aspirations of people
2 min read
This Microfinance Institution Wants to Help Rural Indian Women to Fulfill their Dreams of Entrepreneurship
Microfinance

Satin CreditCare is expanding its access to finance to rural Indian women in more than 18 states
4 min read
Indonesia's Biggest Fund Shares all About The Country's Startup Ecosystem
Investments

Nicko Widjaja, CEO of MDI Ventures on what makes them invest in the best
5 min read
How India's Start-up Poster Boy Went Out of Job Overnight
Editor's Note

Despite fueling the start-up wave, the Indian government fails to see the potential in the homegrown companies
3 min read
If Your Business is Not Tech, Maybe it's Too Late
tech disruptors

Mind you, even if this issue does not ignite the geek in you to create a winning technology, we suggest you immediately start using technologies (mentioned in the ensuing pages) today, before it's too late
3 min read
