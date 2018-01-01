Editor's Note
What Does The Year 2019 Look Like From Here?
At a macro level, it is a year where technology companies will be at loggerheads with the governments like never before.
Software
Why This Web Browser Pioneer Lives By The Mantra of 'Customer Focus'
Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner's prime focus is to build the right product for the end user
Software
How this Global Software Company's Revenue Has Grown Annually by 30 Per Cent In Last Three Years
There is a huge growth in China, Europe, Japan, India and Asia all over when it comes to the IoT space, says CEO, Oliver Steil
Editor's Note
Out in the Open
Social media like any other media needs to have some credibility and accountability
Editor's Note
From Consumer Brands to Tech Giants: The World is Looking at Asia
Our Editor-in-chief Ritu Marya's note on what's hot and why you should pick up this month's Entrepreneur India magazine
Editor's Note
A New Perspective
In this issue, we bring you the success story of an avant-garde Asian-Indian hotelier, the lowdown on some of the best coworking spaces in India and more.
CEO
Be it a State or a Company, Running The Show is Commendable
This time around in our CEO special, we bring you a state, and 10 CEOs who are doing something out of their league
EdTech Startup
This Malaysian Edtech Startup is Solving Hard Math Equations With Games
Zapzapmath co-founder talks about how their tutoring app is changing the way children think about the subject
Viral Videos
This CEO Spills His Secrets of Becoming the Most Followed Website on Instagram
9GAG has garnered over 39 million likes on Facebook
Cybersecurity
This GM Explains Why the Market of Cyber Security Has Never Seen a Downfall in Past 30 Years
Vlcek talked about how Avast Software has taken its valuation from $ 23 million to now $ 880 million in a decade and how the free trial is helping it earn money from its business
Creative Inc
How Creative Entrepreneurs Are Designing a Great Future
These 15 entrepreneurs are not solving any earth-shattering issues but adding the necessary value to life fulfilling aspirations of people
Microfinance
This Microfinance Institution Wants to Help Rural Indian Women to Fulfill their Dreams of Entrepreneurship
Satin CreditCare is expanding its access to finance to rural Indian women in more than 18 states
Investments
Indonesia's Biggest Fund Shares all About The Country's Startup Ecosystem
Nicko Widjaja, CEO of MDI Ventures on what makes them invest in the best
Editor's Note
How India's Start-up Poster Boy Went Out of Job Overnight
Despite fueling the start-up wave, the Indian government fails to see the potential in the homegrown companies
tech disruptors
If Your Business is Not Tech, Maybe it's Too Late
Mind you, even if this issue does not ignite the geek in you to create a winning technology, we suggest you immediately start using technologies (mentioned in the ensuing pages) today, before it's too late