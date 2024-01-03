Whatever you focus on this year—health, education, travel, a new job, a new startup—make sure you are making time to multiply your wealth this year

I wish all our readers and well-wishers new beginnings and continued success in this happy New Year 2024.

What are your New Year's resolutions for 2024? Whatever you focus on this year—health, education, travel, a new job, a new startup—make sure you are making time to multiply your wealth this year. It seemingly promises to be a brilliant first quarter, if not a full year, of abundance where you can passively accumulate wealth by diversifying your investments.

The year 2023 has recorded many firsts. In June, the Nifty 50 broke through the 19,000 level and reached 20,000 in September. On December 8, it soared past the 21,000 mark, culminating in a record high of 21,492 points over the next five trading sessions. Similarly, the S&P BSE Sensex also scaled unprecedented heights, surpassing the 64,000 mark in June and reaching the 67,000 level in July. In December, the index reached 71,605 points. But how should one invest in 2024? Should one bank on the returns delivered by the market in 2023? The issue presents the views of titans of the financial industry for our readers to make investments in stock exchange IPOs, daily trade mutual funds, or Bank FDs.

If you are a new-age investor with crypto as your ante, the year looks promising. In 2022, when Bitcoin and Ethereum saw a fall of over 60% from their previous highs owing to the FTX fiasco and the fall of well-known crypto projects like Terra LUNA and Celsius, it seemed to be the end of cryptos. However, in 2023, both currencies proved critics wrong. While it started small, Bitcoin saw a whopping 154% surge. From around $17,000 at the start of the year, it went up to $44,000. The issue also takes a deep dive into India's burgeoning tech industry as we present to you the annual class of Tech 25 and Rising Tech leaders.

The issue also looks deeper at the semiconductor industry. The government is working to make India a global hub for chip manufacturing by developing a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem prowess in the country. These bigger tech trends will further unfold at Entrepreneur India's annual Tech and Innovation Summit and Web3Summit, which will be held in Bengaluru on March 8–9, 2024. More Details at https://www. entrepreneurindia.com/ tech25web/ and https:// www.w3summit.io/

Watch out for our February issue, which will feature young entrepreneurs with our annual 35under35 class of 2024. If you have an innovative business or doing some breakthrough work, reach out to us at editor@entreprenurindia.com