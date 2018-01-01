Editor's Note

Change Is Inevitable. Here's How to Start Preparing Right Now.

Four important words: Work your next job.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Stop Sacrificing Your Future by Clinging to Your Past
Stop Sacrificing Your Future by Clinging to Your Past

Here's the most important lesson you can learn from your past.
Jason Feifer | 5 min read
Why You Need to Always Be Questioning Yourself
Why You Need to Always Be Questioning Yourself

We should always be asking: Why am I doing this? And can I do it better?
Jason Feifer | 7 min read
How to Figure Out What Your Time Is Worth
How to Figure Out What Your Time Is Worth

It's time to admit we can't do everything. And that's for the better.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Embrace Your Setbacks -- and Use Them to Your Advantage
Embrace Your Setbacks -- and Use Them to Your Advantage

We're either the sum of our setbacks or the sum of our triumphs. Choose the latter.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
This Trick Will Help You Promote Yourself Without Coming Off as Self-Centered
This Trick Will Help You Promote Yourself Without Coming Off as Self-Centered

The first rule of talking about you: It's not really about you.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
How to Take the Right Risks
How to Take the Right Risks

Be bold. Be daring. Be out there. But first, be sure it's the right bet to take.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
The Power of Trying: Why You Must Take Leaps Into Unknown Territory
The Power of Trying: Why You Must Take Leaps Into Unknown Territory

The more we take risks and search for new passions, the more versatile and capable and satisfied we'll be tomorrow.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Want the Upper Hand? Ask the Dumb Questions.
Want the Upper Hand? Ask the Dumb Questions.

Take it from a journalist: You can learn a lot when you shelve your ego.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
The Importance of Making Sure Customers Feel Heard
The Importance of Making Sure Customers Feel Heard

A great product is a problem heard and solved, followed by user feedback heard and integrated.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
