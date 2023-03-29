The She Power

Women are a powerful force to drive the startup economy

By Ritu Marya

Entrepreneur India

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report 2022, women account for roughly one-third of high-growth entrepreneurs and one-third of innovation entrepreneurs focused on national and international markets globally. Entrepreneurship is a sector of the economy in which women play an active role in India. Women are either directly initiating their startups or collaborating with male counterpart co-founders such as their spouses, siblings, friends, and colleagues.

The dichotomy is that women entrepreneurs receive less than half of the investment capital received by their male counterparts, and the solution to this lies within the women's community itself. Women can change the game if there is a growing interest in investing in up-and-coming women entrepreneurs and making personal connections with one another.

Every year, our Shepreneurs issue celebrates the journey and ingenuity of female entrepreneurship while also providing a community and resources for female founders to improve their game. With women's day right around the corner, we celebrate the courage and resilience of the women entrepreneurs in the country. Our 'women to watch' this year is nothing short of commendable names in the field of startup, corporate, entertainment, finance, and many others. The list was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact, and spheres of influence. From actors to CEOs to unicorn founders, you'll find them all making an entry this year. The result is a collection of women who are fighting the status quo.

Web3 has taken the world by storm. In this issue, we take a look at increasing volumes and sales of NFTs in December and January. The development assumes significance as these tokens built and managed on a blockchain, were in the bear territory since July 2022. Does this indicate that NFTs are back? And can they be counted as one of the asset classes to invest in? Where do they stand compared to other traditional asset classes like stocks and FDs? In another story, we looked at the meal subscription model-one of the lesserknown ones among the subscription-based industries. While the players try to balance profitability and affordability, the segment has its share of sizable opportunities and a significant obstacle to overcome: adapting to the Indian market.

ChatGPT is on the roll as it continues to dazzle its users with AI-generated replies. The issue also talks about the comeback the digital phenomenon has made. India is moving towards sustainability and it remains to be seen what the Indian EV start-up ecosystem is doing in order to facilitate that.

Also, a peek into how a new business model 'save now pay later' in Fintech is grabbing eyeballs.
Ritu Marya

Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)

