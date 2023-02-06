The Startup Nation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

India has likely surpassed China as the world's most populous country. The demographic dividend is and will continue to be India's most valuable asset. A decade ago, the challenge appeared to be how to get jobs ready for this young force. However, the tables have turned, with 61% of students viewing entrepreneurship as a viable option for earning a living in India. Indian youth have abandoned jobs in favour of pursuing entrepreneurship. The demographic dividend has added more than two percentage points to annual per capita GDP growth.

Our popular "Entrepreneur 35U35" issue examines future opportunities through the eyes of young India. You will see it all in our special 35 Under 35 edition, whether it is young tech reviving older operations or new-age founders establishing new areas. Entrepreneur 35U35 is celebrating its seventh anniversary this year. The individuals profiled here do not have lengthy resumes or decades of experience; rather, they are newcomers taking on massive incumbents. Among these young people are politicians, actresses, business owners, and comedians. The featured entrepreneurs are 31 years old on average, with about 10 women and 25 men. Unconventional occupations such as scientists, influencers, and boxers also have a place in this issue. Find out the Who's Who of Indian startups in the ensuing pages.

The metaverse is the medium through which Web3 is changing the internet. In a few years, the new iteration of the Internet will be a $4-$5 trillion market opportunity. We look at how startups, as well as companies like PwC, JP Morgan, and Samsung, are making the most of it by purchasing a metaverse space, and what opportunities exist for investors. Business transformation, on the other hand, is occurring at the speed of light. Chetak, a two-wheeler brand from Bajaj, has become smarter with an electric version. In this issue, we also trace the history of this legendary brand. The centuries-old maritime shipping industry has resisted change. The issue examines how this industry is gradually adapting to new technology and reinventing itself as a result of dedicated start-ups.

Technology remains ubiquitous in the 35U35 class's business initiatives. Whether it is a new-age business or a transformation of an existing business, technology is the driving force. Entrepreneur is dedicated to empowering young entrepreneurs to build world-changing entrepreneurial startups by leveraging the power of technology.