The ePlane Company
IIMA Ventures Empowers 11 Startups to Scale Smart with Third People and Culture Accelerator Cohort
With the conclusion of its third cohort, IIMA Ventures has now supported over 35 startups through this program, including past participants such as Third Wave Coffee, SatSure, ScrapUncle, Joyspoon, Riskcovry, Toprankers, Roopya, Credin, Heelium and others.
ePlane Company Partners with ICATT in USD 1 Bn Deal to Revolutionise Air Ambulance Network
The collaboration aims to create India's most extensive air ambulance network, addressing the critical need for faster medical responses in both urban and rural areas.
Big Money Moves: Key Startup Investments This Week (Nov 08–15)
This week witnessed remarkable funding activities across diverse sectors. From electric mobility to rural lending, these companies are pushing boundaries and redefining industries. Here's a detailed look at the key deals from November 8 to November 15.
Electric Aircraft Innovator The ePlane Company Raises USD 14 Mn Funding Led by Speciale Invest and Antares Ventures
The new funding will drive ePlane's global certification, accelerate commercialisation, support eVTOL aircraft development, enable mid-2025 flight testing, expand drone tech, and enhance prototyping for international standards compliance.