This week witnessed remarkable funding activities across diverse sectors. From electric mobility to rural lending, these companies are pushing boundaries and redefining industries. Here's a detailed look at the key deals from November 8 to November 15.

Vecmocon Technologies

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

USD 10 Million Investors: Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF), Blume Ventures, British International Investment (BII)

Founded in 2016 at IIT Delhi by Peeyush Asati, Adarshkumar Balaraman, and Shivam Wankhede, Vecmocon Technologies is driving innovation in electric vehicle (EV) intelligence. Specialising in solutions such as battery management systems (BMS), vehicle intelligence modules (VIM), and EV chargers, this Delhi-based startup is operational in cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, and Lucknow. The funding will accelerate its efforts to enhance EV efficiency and safety, addressing the growing demands of India's EV ecosystem.

Equal

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

USD 10 Million Investors: Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay Capital, Blume Ventures, DST Global, Quona VC, and others

Equal, based in Hyderabad, is streamlining data sharing and identity verification. Founded by Keshav Reddy and Rajeev Ranjan, the platform integrates over 50 ID databases and 4,000 API providers to simplify KYC, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance. With a stellar lineup of investors including Gruhas VC, Binny Bansal, and Harsh Jain, the funding will empower Equal to expand its offerings, ensuring secure and efficient processes for businesses worldwide.

The ePlane Company

Funding Amount: USD 14 Million

USD 14 Million Investors: Speciale Invest, Antares Ventures, Micelio Mobility, Anicut and others

Chennai-based The ePlane Company is revolutionising urban mobility with compact electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Founded by Satya Chakravarthy in 2019 and incubated at IIT Madras, the startup is developing the e200x, aimed at reducing intra-city travel times by up to seven times. The funds will accelerate prototyping and testing, setting the stage for a sustainable and efficient urban transportation system.

Wheelocity

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

USD 15 Million Investors: Lightspeed, Alteria Capital, Anicut Capital, and company's founder

Founded in 2021 by Selvam VMS and Senthil Kumar, Wheelocity is bridging the commerce gap in India's semi-urban and rural areas. Initially catering to quick-commerce platforms, the Chennai-based startup pivoted in 2023 to a B2C model, directly serving underserved communities. The funding will help Wheelocity scale its hybrid online-offline model, enabling access to essential goods like fresh produce and groceries.

Bhanzu

Funding Amount: USD 16.5 Million

USD 16.5 Million Investors: Epiq Capital, Z3 Partners, Lightspeed Ventures, Eight Roads

Hyderabad-based Bhanzu, an edtech platform, is transforming math education for students aged 5 to 16. Founded in 2020, it employs an experiential learning approach that enhances cognitive abilities. With over 30,000 students across India, the US, the UK, and the Middle East, Bhanzu is poised to expand its global footprint, leveraging this funding to enhance its platform and reach.

UnifyApps

Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

USD 20 Million Investors: ICONIQ Growth, Elevation Capital

UnifyApps, launched in 2023, simplifies enterprise operations with its no-code platform for integrating and automating SaaS tools. The startup allows businesses to build AI agents trained on enterprise knowledge bases, streamlining workflows across IT, HR, and Sales departments. With robust compliance and observability tools, this funding will propel UnifyApps into the forefront of enterprise automation.

SarvaGram

Funding Amount: USD 67 Million

USD 67 Million Investors: Peak XV Partners, Elevar Equity, Elevation Capital, Temasek, TVS Capital

Pune-based SarvaGram, founded by Utpal Isser and Sameer Mishra in 2019, is redefining rural lending. The platform provides tailored financial solutions, including loans for businesses, farming, housing, and gold-backed financing. Focusing on underserved rural households and middle-income groups, the substantial funding will support SarvaGram's mission to empower these segments with data-driven and inclusive financial services.

From electric aircraft to rural lending, this week's funding rounds underscore the diverse growth stories shaping India's startup ecosystem. These innovative ventures, backed by robust investor interest, are not just solving pressing problems but are also paving the way for sustainable, inclusive, and tech-driven solutions. Keep an eye on these startups as they chart their paths to disrupt their respective industries