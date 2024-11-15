Get All Access for $5/mo

Vecmocon Technologies Secures USD 10 Mn in Series A Funding to Advance EV Intelligence The Delhi-based startup aims to use the funding to enhance R&D in high-voltage systems, ESS, 5G connectivity, and Zonal ECU architectures, expand its team, and establish global-standard R&D infrastructure for EV advancements.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Adarshkumar Balaraman, Peeyush Asati, & Shivam Wankhede, Founders of Vecmocon

Delhi-based vehicle intelligence startup Vecmocon Technologies has raised USD 10 million in the first phase of its Series A funding round. The round was led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF), with participation from Blume Ventures and British International Investment (BII).

Notably, Tiger Global, which participated in Vecmocon's USD 5.2 million pre-Series A round in October 2022, was absent from this latest funding.

Founded in 2016 at IIT Delhi by Peeyush Asati, Adarshkumar Balaraman, and Shivam Wankhede, Vecmocon specialises in advanced computing solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), including battery management systems (BMS), vehicle intelligence modules (VIM), and EV chargers. Its technology powers over 70,000 vehicles on Indian roads and serves prominent clients such as Exide, BGauss, and Battery Smart.

Strategic Use of Funds

Vecmocon plans to utilise the new capital to expand its reach in various segments of the market, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and buses.

Peeyush Asati, CEO of Vecmocon Technologies, said, "This latest funding round will enable Vecmocon to further its R&D in high-voltage systems, energy storage systems (ESS), develop Zonal ECU-compliant architectures, advance 5G automotive connectivity solutions, and team expansion. With strategic support from global investors, the company is dedicated to creating world-class EV solutions in India for the global market. A part of the capital will also be directed toward establishing international-standard R&D infrastructure for the electric-automotive sector."

Global Expansion and Market Presence

With a strong foothold in India, Vecmocon is expanding its international reach, particularly in Southeast Asia and Africa. The startup currently operates in key Indian cities, including Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, and Lucknow, with a team of over 180 associates.

Investors have expressed confidence in Vecmocon's potential to lead the EV intelligence movement. Devin Whatley, Managing Partner at EIF, highlighted Vecmocon's ability to deliver superior performance, safety, and adaptability. "In an increasingly crowded Indian EV market, Vecmocon offers customers a competitive edge by enabling quicker time to market and enhanced reliability," he remarked.

Chirantan Patnaik, Director at BII, underscored the importance of Vecmocon's R&D-driven approach in addressing the rising EV penetration in India. "Vecmocon's expertise in designing computing elements makes EVs efficient and accessible, positioning them as a critical supplier to OEMs and ecosystem players," he said.

Arpit Agarwal, Partner at Blume Ventures, praised Vecmocon's agility and comprehensive ecosystem approach, combining smart software, data insights, and financial solutions. "Their vision and execution are reshaping the EV industry," he added.

With this infusion of capital and strategic backing, Vecmocon is poised to strengthen its leadership in vehicle intelligence and contribute to the global EV revolution.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Swadha Mishra
Starting a Business

From Side Gig to 6-Figure Success — How I Built a Thriving Home-Based Business as a Busy Family Man

I've made over $17,000,000 for clients worldwide and brought in multiple six figures for myself, all while barely leaving my kitchen.

By Svetoslav Dimitrov
News and Trends

INR 11,500 Cr Investment Seals Star India Merger with RIL, Viacom18, and Disney

The JV will be chaired by Nita Ambani, with Uday Shankar as Vice Chairperson.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

If Your Bank Is Calling, Don't Answer. It's Probably a Scam.

Scammers are getting sophisticated, from AI voices and videos to spoofing caller IDs. Here's how to spot them.

By Erin Davis
Franchise

Expanding Your Franchise Overseas Can Make You Millions — Or Tank Your Profits If You Don't Consider These Risks.

Deciding to expand your franchise concept internationally is a challenging one. Doing so can provide growth opportunities far beyond those in your current home market. But doing so before you're ready can create undue stress on your system. International expansion requires a full investment of time and resources to do it right; it is a serious commitment that reburies hard work, supported by a well-thought-out and well-executed game plan.

By Emiliano Jöcker
Business News

Tesla Is Now Worth More than Toyota, Ferrari, General Motors, Porsche, and Ford Combined

Tesla has added $250 billion to its value since the presidential election.

By Sherin Shibu