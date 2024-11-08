Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

UnifyApps Secures $20 Million in New Funding Led by Iconiq Growth to Drive Enterprise AI Integration This funding round follows an $11 million raise previously led by Elevation Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

San Francisco-based enterprise integration startup, UnifyApps, has announced the close of a $20 million funding round led by Iconiq Growth, known for backing high-profile companies like Airbnb, Uber, and Snowflake. This latest investment round, which also included participation from existing investor Elevation Capital, brings UnifyApps' total funding to $31 million.

The fresh capital will fuel UnifyApps' efforts to expand its AI-driven platform, which aims to streamline and unify software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for enterprises. By integrating disparate software tools through a unified AI agent, UnifyApps offers companies the ability to increase productivity and accelerate custom app development across their operations.

"UnifyApps is deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with Iconiq Growth," said Pavitar Singh, co-founder and CEO, via ET. "Their extensive network and strategic support will be critical as we scale our AI agent platform to serve enterprises on a global scale."

Founded in 2023 by Singh, Abhishek Khurana, Rachit Mittal, Sumeet Nandal, Haitham Elkhatib, Abhinav Singi, Rahul Anishetty, Kavish Manubolu, Shivam Satrawal, and Rohan Vijay, UnifyApps helps businesses streamline their suite of software tools, enabling faster, more efficient custom app creation. The platform's deep integration capabilities are designed to align various data sources and applications, allowing for greater flexibility and customization in enterprise environments.

The startup recently appointed Haitham Elkhatib, formerly senior vice president of sales for growth markets at Sprinklr, as its Chief Revenue Officer. Elkhatib's leadership is expected to be instrumental in guiding UnifyApps' growth strategy as it aims to capture an increasing share of the enterprise SaaS market.

Matt Jacobson, general partner at Iconiq Growth and the newest member of UnifyApps' board of directors, praised the platform's unique capabilities. "By aligning every data source and application to enterprise use cases, UnifyApps enables AI to understand and orchestrate work, which is transformative for enterprise productivity," Jacobson noted.

This funding round follows an $11 million raise previously led by Elevation Capital. With a total of $31 million in funding, UnifyApps is positioned to expand rapidly, focusing on scaling its AI-powered solutions that enhance operational efficiency and agility for companies worldwide.
