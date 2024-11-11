The round also saw continued participation from existing investors Lightspeed Ventures and Eight Roads.

Hyderabad-based edtech platform Bhanzu has successfully raised USD 16.5 million in its Series B funding round led by Epiq Capital and Z3 Partners. The round also saw continued participation from existing investors Lightspeed Ventures and Eight Roads.

This recent infusion of funds brings Bhanzu's total capital raised to over USD 33 million, adding to the USD 15 million secured in its Series A round in September 2022, led by Eight Roads Ventures and others.

Founded in 2020, Bhanzu has swiftly positioned itself as a pioneer in math education for students aged 5 to 16 years. It offers a unique, experiential learning approach that enhances cognitive abilities in math, attracting a substantial following with over 30,000 students across India, the US, the UK, and the Middle East.

The fresh capital is earmarked for the company's expansion in the US market, where Bhanzu aims to disrupt a traditionally underserved sector dominated by billion-dollar companies that have not kept pace with technological advancements.

Founder and CEO Neelakantha Bhanu commented, "Securing this new funding is a milestone for Bhanzu, supporting our expansion and underscoring our market position. We have experienced an 8x growth since our last round, with positive cash flow and a 5x increase in renewals. The US market offers a huge opportunity as it lacks innovation in math education—our first-principles approach and integration of GenAI make math more intuitive and engaging. We're building Bhanzu in India for the world, with ambitions to become a household name in math education globally."

Epiq Capital's Partner, Chinmay Katdare, highlighted, "Bhanzu has transformed into a global math education platform, combining innovative pedagogy with AI to shape learning outcomes across geographies. Bhanu and his team have built a robust business model with positive cash flow, and we're thrilled to support their journey in scaling math education across the US, India, and beyond."

Z3 Partners' Managing Partner, Rishi Maheshwari, added, "We view mathematics as a foundational life skill that sets a child up for success in life. This investment fits into our thesis of outcome-driven education, where the strength of the product drives growth. This is evident in the positive unit economics and global growth being witnessed by the company. We believe the company is currently at an inflection point to turbocharge growth in a profitable and sustainable manner."

Aditya Systla, Partner at Eight Roads, added, "Foundational math is a large global market ripe for digital transformation. Bhanzu's strong execution and curriculum suited for 21st-century skills uniquely position it to become a global math learning destination."