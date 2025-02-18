The collaboration aims to create India's most extensive air ambulance network, addressing the critical need for faster medical responses in both urban and rural areas.

In a landmark move set to transform India's healthcare infrastructure, The ePlane Company, a pioneering Indian eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) maker, has entered into a strategic partnership with the International Critical-Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT), a leading air ambulance provider in India.

The deal, valued at over USD 1 billion, involves the supply of 788 eVTOL air ambulances, marking one of the largest initial agreements in the eVTOL sector.

The collaboration aims to create India's most extensive air ambulance network, addressing the critical need for faster medical responses in both urban and rural areas. ICATT's expertise in air ambulance operations will ensure that the ePlane Company's aircraft meet the stringent standards required for medical emergencies, particularly in remote and accident-prone locations.

The partnership is poised to reduce response times for transporting patients, organs, and life-saving medical equipment, potentially saving countless lives by bridging geographical barriers that currently hinder timely care.

The ePlane Company's flagship aircraft, the e200x, is an ultra-compact, energy-efficient eVTOL designed for urban and rural environments. With a wingspan of only 8 meters, the e200x can take off and land in confined spaces, such as rooftops or roadside fields. Capable of transporting patients seven times faster than conventional ground transport, the e200x offers a sustainable and affordable solution to critical healthcare logistics. This speed and versatility make it an ideal candidate for the demanding requirements of air ambulance services.

"Healthcare is a fundamental right, everyone should be able to access it when they need it. Here we are integrating technology, health and a very good cause so that no one is left behind," said Dr Shalini Nalwad, Founder, ICATT.

She further added "This is going to be a very good solution in terms of organ air-lifts. 95% of the registered patient recipients die before they get an organ. This is purely because of the lack of logistics, not due to lack of donors. This collaboration is going to solve this problem and redefine access to healthcare in India"

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlines the ambitious plan to deploy one air ambulance per district, representing a significant milestone in the eVTOL industry. As administrative boundaries evolve, the number of aircraft will be adjusted to ensure nationwide coverage.

"This collaboration represents a monumental step in expanding the reach and efficiency of aerial medical services across India. By deploying air ambulances at scale, we aim to enhance emergency response capabilities, ensure faster critical care access, and bridge the gap between accident sites and advanced medical facilities, ultimately reducing fatalities and improving healthcare accessibility," said Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Founder of The ePlane Company.

This partnership is also noteworthy as The ePlane Company becomes the first private Indian company to receive acceptance for its Type Certification Application from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a major milestone for the nation's aviation industry.

Together, ICATT and The ePlane Company are poised to redefine healthcare access, bringing cutting-edge air mobility solutions to India's critical care sector.