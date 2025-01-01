Think Investments
Think Investments Infuses INR 136 Cr in PhysicsWallah Ahead of IPO
According to a public filing, Think Investments acquired 1.07 crore equity shares from 14 employees of PhysicsWallah for INR 127 per share.
Raphe mPhibr Raises USD 100 Mn Funding to Scale Defence-Tech Manufacturing
The round was led by General Catalyst, with participation from Think Investments, Amal Parikh, and several family offices.
E-Commerce Enabler GoKwik Secures USD 13 Mn Funding Led by RTP Global
The latest infusion takes the total equity raised by the startup to USD 68 million since its inception in 2020.
Rapido Hits Unicorn Status with USD 1.1 Bn Valuation After USD 200 Mn Series E Funding
The newly raised capital will be utilised to fuel Rapido's expansion across India and further enhance its technological platform, which is aimed at improving service delivery and user experience.