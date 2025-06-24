E-Commerce Enabler GoKwik Secures USD 13 Mn Funding Led by RTP Global The latest infusion takes the total equity raised by the startup to USD 68 million since its inception in 2020.

E-Commerce enabler GoKwik has raised USD 13 million in a growth funding round led by RTP Global, with participation from existing backers Z47, Peak XV Partners, and Think Investments.

The latest infusion takes the total equity raised by the startup to USD 68 million since its inception in 2020.

The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate GoKwik's international expansion and fast-track research and development across its AI-first commerce stack. As global eCommerce pivots toward hyper-personalised, data-driven experiences, GoKwik aims to build a unified growth operating system that supports seamless, intelligent commerce across geographies.

"As the next era of eCommerce is defined by intelligent, interoperable products, our mission is to build a unified growth operating system for brands worldwide," said Chirag Taneja, Co-founder and CEO of GoKwik. "AI is not an add-on for us—it is the operating system that powers every experience we create."

Founded in 2020 by Chirag Taneja, Vivek Bajpai, and Ankush Talwar, GoKwik offers AI-powered solutions for Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and eCommerce brands, helping improve checkout conversions, reduce return-to-origin (RTO) rates, and boost COD success. Its core product suite includes KwikCheckout, KwikEngage, KwikPass, and Return Prime, which address friction across the customer journey—from cart abandonment to returns management.

"It's been a privilege to witness GoKwik's journey," said Galina Chifina, Partner and CEO at RTP Global. "Their data-led approach and ability to anticipate market shifts have made them a vital partner for the D2C ecosystem."

GoKwik's platform is already trusted by top Indian and global brands like Mamaearth, Man Matters, Libas, Plix, and Shoppers Stop, processing millions of transactions daily and enabling merchants to handle over USD 2 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV). The company continues to post 100% year-on-year growth.

With international traction growing, particularly in the UK through its WhatsApp commerce tool KwikEngage, GoKwik is poised to redefine the infrastructure for eCommerce success.

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with the GoKwik team as they push the boundaries of AI-powered commerce," added Rajat Agarwal, Managing Director at Z47.
