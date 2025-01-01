Times Internet
News and Trends
Abound Secures USD 14 Mn Seed Funding to Bridge Financial Gap for NRIs
It plans to use the funds to expand its product offerings, enhance its technology infrastructure, and grow its team across product, engineering, and operations.
News and Trends
Amazon Seeks to Acquire MX Player from Times Internet
In January 2018, Times Internet acquired MX Player for a sum of USD 140 million.
News and Trends
Instamojo On boards Times Internet With GetMeAShop Acquisition
Gurgaon-based GetMeAShop is acquired for $5 million from Times Internet. The investment firm has also invested an undisclosed amount in Instamojo.
News and Trends
Times Internet gains majority stake by investing $15 million in Taskbucks
Matching consumers with brands and enterprises on its unique platform- Taskbucks is a mobile-only tasks marketplace