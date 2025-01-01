Times Internet

Abound Secures USD 14 Mn Seed Funding to Bridge Financial Gap for NRIs

It plans to use the funds to expand its product offerings, enhance its technology infrastructure, and grow its team across product, engineering, and operations.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Amazon Seeks to Acquire MX Player from Times Internet

In January 2018, Times Internet acquired MX Player for a sum of USD 140 million.

Instamojo On boards Times Internet With GetMeAShop Acquisition

Gurgaon-based GetMeAShop is acquired for $5 million from Times Internet. The investment firm has also invested an undisclosed amount in Instamojo.

Times Internet gains majority stake by investing $15 million in Taskbucks

Matching consumers with brands and enterprises on its unique platform- Taskbucks is a mobile-only tasks marketplace