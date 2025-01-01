Unbound
Unbound Raises USD 4 Million to Power Enterprise AI Security and Governance
Unbound plans to invest over USD 1 million to expand its team in India and further build its AI security platform
Syfe Raises USD 80 Mn in Series C Funding, Focuses on India Tech Expansion
The company recently acquired Selfwealth, a well-established Australian online investment platform, to further solidify its presence in the region.
The funds will be deployed to scale hiring and operations in India, expand integrations across the AI ecosystem, and enhance Unbound's model routing and orchestration capabilities.
Syfe Secures USD 27 Mn Funding to Accelerate Growth Across Asia
Syfe's new funds will boost its Asia expansion, fund new products, and tech innovations. Key investments include growing the engineering team and enhancing capabilities at its Gurugram tech headquarters.