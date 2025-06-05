Syfe Raises USD 80 Mn in Series C Funding, Focuses on India Tech Expansion The company recently acquired Selfwealth, a well-established Australian online investment platform, to further solidify its presence in the region.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dhruv Arora, Founder and CEO of Syfe

Syfe, the Singapore-based digital wealth management platform, has raised a total of USD 80 million in its Series C round, with a fresh injection of USD 53 million through a Series C2 all-equity round.

This latest round, led by two UK family offices, builds on the USD 27 million raised in Series C1 in August 2024. Existing backers, including Unbound and Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, also participated in the raise.

The newly acquired capital will be used to scale Syfe's engineering and product capabilities, with a strong focus on its technology headquarters in Gurugram. The company's tech team there has already grown by 15% since August 2024, and further expansion is planned.

Funds will also be deployed to strengthen operations in Syfe's key markets—Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia—where the platform is seeing increasing demand among the mass affluent segment.

"This fund raise comes at an exciting time as we grow our presence across the region and expand our offerings," said Dhruv Arora, Founder and CEO of Syfe. "In our markets of Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia, nearly half of all adults fall into the 'mass affluent' category. Our team in Gurugram plays a pivotal role in building a truly global offering that caters to their evolving financial needs."

Founded in July 2019 by Arora, Syfe offers a suite of digital wealth solutions, including managed portfolios, cash management tools, and brokerage services. With a focus on access, advice, and affordability, Syfe serves over 60 countries and manages more than USD 10 billion in client assets.

The company recently acquired Selfwealth, a well-established Australian online investment platform, to further solidify its presence in the region. Syfe also continues to make strategic leadership hires, including Sanjeev Malik, former Managing Director at BlackRock, and Dane Ricketts, who joins as VP of Marketing from Procter & Gamble and Grab.

Licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia, Syfe is backed by top global investors and partners with financial giants like BlackRock and PIMCO. With this latest funding, Syfe is set to deepen its market footprint while reinforcing its Indian tech backbone to support rapid product innovation and customer-centric growth.
