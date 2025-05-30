The funds will be deployed to scale hiring and operations in India, expand integrations across the AI ecosystem, and enhance Unbound's model routing and orchestration capabilities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unbound, the enterprise-grade AI infrastructure startup, has secured USD 4 million in seed funding to redefine how organisations adopt and govern AI. The round was led by Race Capital, with participation from Wayfinder Ventures, Y Combinator, Massive Tech Ventures, and other prominent angel investors.

The funds will be deployed to scale hiring and operations in India, expand integrations across the AI ecosystem, and enhance Unbound's model routing and orchestration capabilities. Over USD 1 million is earmarked for India, where Unbound currently operates with a lean team of eight in Bengaluru. "We've seen tremendous interest from Indian enterprises. Like Mangalyan, our customers are finding efficient paths to powerful outcomes," said Rajaram Srinivasan, Co-founder and CEO of Unbound.

Founded in 2023 by Rajaram Srinivasan and Vignesh Subbiah, Unbound is pioneering a new category of infrastructure that makes AI safe, observable, and governable within large organisations. Their flagship product, the Unbound AI Gateway, integrates with popular tools like Cursor, Roo, Cline, and internal copilots. It offers real-time protection, cost-aware model routing, and granular usage analytics — enabling enterprises to adopt generative AI on their own terms.

"Defaulting to blanket bans on AI tools is like being in the times of GPT-3.5," noted CTO Subbiah. "Unbound introduces surgical security controls into every AI request so teams can innovate without compromising sensitive data."

Unbound's AI Gateway has already prevented thousands of data leaks, including secret credentials and sensitive customer information. The platform also enables dynamic model access — allocating premium LLMs to high-impact workflows while offloading routine tasks to open-source models. This approach has helped customers cut AI tooling costs by up to 70%.

"As AI tools become mainstream, enterprises demand control, flexibility, and safety," added Srinivasan. "Unbound is the bridge that makes it all work." That sentiment is echoed by THG's CISO, Abraham Ingersoll, who said: "Unbound empowers us to roll out AI tools to employees with confidence."

Race Capital's Edith Yeung called Unbound "a new category of AI infrastructure," built for "safety, observability, and cost discipline from day one."

With a mission to make AI adoption secure and manageable, Unbound is setting a new standard for enterprise AI — one where innovation no longer comes at the cost of control.