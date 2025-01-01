Union Minister
Powering Progress: Jitendra Singh Charts India's Green Future
Recounting the country's journey from being a cautious participant to a climate frontrunner, Dr Singh credited initiatives such as Mission LiFE, the International Solar Alliance, and the Net Zero 2070 goal.
Auto Industry has Grown From INR 7 Lakh Crore to INR 22 Lakh Crore, Ranking Third Globally: Gadkari
Gadkari proposed agro-processing industries and biofuel projects to create employment and increase per capita income in rural areas
Invest India Will Have a Dedicated Helpdesk For Startups: Piyush Goyal
Goyal also asked businesspeople to dedicate a portion of their wealth for the early-stage investing in indigenous startups
Here's Why Nitin Gadkari is Pushing MSMEs to Get Listed
Apart from easing burden on lenders, MSMEs will attract overseas investors as listing ushers in credibility