Union Minister

Powering Progress: Jitendra Singh Charts India's Green Future

Recounting the country's journey from being a cautious participant to a climate frontrunner, Dr Singh credited initiatives such as Mission LiFE, the International Solar Alliance, and the Net Zero 2070 goal.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Auto Industry has Grown From INR 7 Lakh Crore to INR 22 Lakh Crore, Ranking Third Globally: Gadkari

Gadkari proposed agro-processing industries and biofuel projects to create employment and increase per capita income in rural areas

Invest India Will Have a Dedicated Helpdesk For Startups: Piyush Goyal

Goyal also asked businesspeople to dedicate a portion of their wealth for the early-stage investing in indigenous startups

Here's Why Nitin Gadkari is Pushing MSMEs to Get Listed

Apart from easing burden on lenders, MSMEs will attract overseas investors as listing ushers in credibility