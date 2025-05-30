Recounting the country's journey from being a cautious participant to a climate frontrunner, Dr Singh credited initiatives such as Mission LiFE, the International Solar Alliance, and the Net Zero 2070 goal.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a landmark address, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, outlined an ambitious roadmap for India's clean energy future. Emphasising innovation and sustainability, Dr Singh asserted that a robust battery ecosystem and low carbon technologies are pivotal for India's ascent from the recently achieved 4th largest economy to the 3rd position globally, while also aligning with the nation's Net Zero 2070 commitment.

The remarks came during Battery Summit 2025, held under the theme "Addressing Challenges, Driving Innovation and Scaling Solutions," where key stakeholders from government, industry, and academia convened to chart India's clean energy transition.

Dr Singh underscored the critical need to harness unexplored resources and push the boundaries of technological advancement. "Innovation in low carbon sectors and exploration of untapped reserves will not only drive economic value but also significantly reduce our carbon footprint," said Dr Singh.

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of the Battery Aadhaar Initiative under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). Described by Dr Singh as a "game changer", Battery Aadhaar aims to digitally tag every battery pack with a unique identity, enhancing traceability, safety, lifecycle management, and recycling efficiency.

"Battery Aadhaar will facilitate predictive maintenance, curb counterfeiting, and ensure end-to-end battery traceability. It's a cornerstone for India's emerging battery intelligence ecosystem," he declared.

The initiative integrates seamlessly with Battery Management Systems (BMS), AI-powered diagnostics, and national EV databases, enabling real-time monitoring of thermal events, charge cycles, and overall performance—paving the way for a resilient and circular battery economy.

Dr Singh also spotlighted the recent discovery of Lithium reserves in Jammu & Kashmir, which he termed as a "strategic resource" for India's clean energy ambitions. He called for intensified efforts to harness such natural assets in line with Net Zero targets. "These reserves will play a vital role in reducing our dependency on imports and accelerating the transition to electric mobility," he noted.

Highlighting progress in clean tech, the Minister praised government-backed programs like the PLI Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cells, PM-eDrive, and FAME, as well as the MAHA-EV Mission under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

Recounting the country's journey from being a cautious participant to a climate frontrunner, Dr Singh credited initiatives such as Mission LiFE, the International Solar Alliance, and the Net Zero 2070 goal.

In terms of innovation, Dr Singh shared that India has moved from 81st to 39th in the Global Innovation Index, and now boasts over 1.7 lakh startups, making it the third-largest startup ecosystem worldwide. The DST's budget saw a 926% increase, a testament to the government's focus on science and technology.

The Minister stressed the importance of private participation, citing that 60% of NRF funding will come from the private sector. Strategic missions like the National Quantum Mission, AI Mission, and National Supercomputing Mission were highlighted as future growth engines.

"Our focus must be on indigenising technology, boosting domestic manufacturing, and creating a collaborative innovation ecosystem," Dr Singh urged.

The summit witnessed participation from leading figures including Prof Abhay Karandikar (DST), Asher Lessels (UNEP), Dr Anita Gupta (DST), and Madhav Pai (WRI India), reinforcing a shared commitment to a sustainable and innovation-driven future.

Dr Singh also lauded WRI India and its Battery360 Alliance, as well as support from UNEP, NITI Aayog, and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), emphasising that such collaborations are vital to ensuring India's leadership in clean energy transformation.