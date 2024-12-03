Gadkari proposed agro-processing industries and biofuel projects to create employment and increase per capita income in rural areas

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, outlined a bold and transformative vision for India's energy and transportation sectors. Through a compelling narrative of challenges, innovations, and ambitious goals, Gadkari emphasized India's commitment to sustainability, economic growth, and selfreliance. India, poised to become the world's third largest economy, is on an ambitious trajectory toward achieving a $5 trillion economy. However, as Gadkari highlighted, reducing dependency on imports, particularly in the energy sector, remains a formidable challenge.

"We import fossil fuels worth INR 22 lakh crore annually," Gadkari noted, stressing the economic and environmental consequences of this reliance. He pointed to alternative fuels like ethanol, bioCNG, methanol, and green hydrogen as pivotal in reversing this trend. "By leveraging indigenous resources, we can not only save foreign exchange but also pave the way for a greener future," he added.

Transforming India's Transportation Sector

The Minister laid out an ambitious roadmap to revolutionize the transportation industry through alternative fuel vehicles, efficient logistics, and cutting edge infrastructure. Gadkari championed the adoption of ethanol blended fuels (E20) as a cleaner, cheaper alternative to petrol. With ethanol derived from surplus agricultural produce like sugarcane, rice, and maize, this transition could solve two critical problems: reducing surplus and minimizing fuel imports.

He revealed plans for Ethanol Flex engines by leading automakers like Tata, Mahindra, and Toyota. Ethanol run motorcycles and scooters, already introduced by brands like Bajaj and Hero, aviation fuel, exemplified by the Panipat refinery project, which produces ethanol, bio bitumen, and sustainable aviation fuel.

He also highlighted strides in CNG adoption, Gadkari praised Mahindra for launching a CNG tractor and Bajaj for its CNG motorcycles. A particularly compelling comparison was shared by stating, "A petrol motorcycle costs INR 2.25 per kilometer to run, whereas a CNG motorcycle costs just INR 1."

Methanol and LNG were also identified as gamechangers, especially in shipping and heavy transport. "I recently launched an LNG powered truck that runs 1,400 kilometers at half the cost of diesel," Gadkari revealed.

The Hydrogen Revolution

A major highlight of Gadkari's speech was the push for hydrogen energy, a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. He categorized hydrogen into three types:

Green Hydrogen: Produced from water and biomass.

Black Hydrogen: Derived from coal.

Brown Hydrogen: Extracted from petroleum byproducts.

"India aims to lead the global hydrogen economy by bringing down the cost of hydrogen production to $1 per kilogram," Gadkari asserted, envisioning its extensive application across transport, industry, and power sectors.

A key component of the Minister's vision is the creation of high speed, sustainable infrastructure that reduces logistics costs and boosts productivity. Several game changing projects were outlined including, The Delhi-Mumbai expressway, cutting travel time to 12 hours, water transport systems like water buses to ease urban congestion, initiatives to use waste-to-wealth technology, including converting municipal waste and agricultural residue into biofuels.

"By transforming our logistics sector, we can reduce costs from 16 per cent of GDP to 89 per cent, making India globally competitive," he stated.

Aligning Growth with Ecology

While economic growth remains a priority, Gadkari emphasized the importance of balancing development with environmental sustainability. He highlighted the use of bio CNG from stubble and municipal waste to address pollution and create rural jobs, development of bio bitumen, integrating waste rubber and plastic, reducing dependency on imported materials, and the establishment of lithium ion reserves in Jammu, which will bolster the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

He underscored the integration of ethics, ecology, and economy as the pillars of India's development strategy by stating, "To become a global leader, we must align growth with environmental protection and economic equity."

Empowering Rural India

Central to the Minister's vision is the upliftment of rural and tribal communities. Gadkari proposed agro-processing industries and biofuel projects to create employment and increase per capita income in rural areas. "If the rural economy flourishes, why would people from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar migrate to Delhi slums?" he asked poignantly.

India's Path to Global Leadership

Gadkari concluded by reiterating India's vast potential, fueled by its talented workforce, natural resources, and innovative spirit. He said, "Our auto industry has grown from INR 7 lakh crore to INR 22 lakh crore, now ranking third globally. By leveraging sustainable practices, we can reduce imports, boost exports, and achieve Atma Nirbhar Bharat."

Envisioning a pollution-free, employment-rich, and economically equitable future, Gadkari laid down an inspiring blueprint for India to emerge as a "Vishwa Guru" (Global Leader). As he aptly put it, "Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vishwa Guru, that is to be the dream and which is to be 100 per cent a mission for all of us"

The minister was speaking at the Conference on Energy Transition and Sustainable Road Transportation, organized by the Sustainable Development Foundation