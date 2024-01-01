UPI platforms

'Innovation' is driving the Fintech Revolution in India

Indian regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India have constantly embraced innovation in the finance and fintech space, paving the way for a mature economy.

By Paromita Gupta
India's First UPI-ATM Launched for Hassle-free and Card-less Cash Withdrawals

With the UPI ATMs, any bank customer can experience the convenience of QR-based cash withdrawals.

4 UPI Features Unveiled by the RBI Governor

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the features include credit lines on UPI, UPI Lite X, Tap and Pay, and conversational payments.

SBI Introduces UPI Interoperability On CBDC App

The move aims to deliver unprecedented convenience and accessibility to its customers

Universal Postal Union To Evaluate UPI

Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the transformation of the post offices into a digitally powered network, capable of doorstep delivery of government services in remote areas

UPI Dominates Digital Transactions In 2022 Worth INR 126 Lakh Crore: Worldline Report

India's flagship payment platform Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continued to be the most dominant channel for digital payments in 2022 with a 70% increase in the number of transactions to 74 billion and a 54% increase in the value, stated the report

Government May Consider 0.3% Fee To Ensure Financial Viability of UPI: Report

The report also stated that the facilitation fee of 0.3% can generate around INR 5,000 crore in 2023-24

Fee Of Up To 1.1% On Merchant Transactions Above INR 2000: NPCI

As per the circular issued on March 24, the changes will come into effect from April 1, 2023

Daily UPI Transactions Jump 50% To 36 Crore, Says RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das added that the overall monthly digital payment transactions crossed over INR 1,000-crore-mark each month during the past three months

Travellers From G20 Countries Can Pay Via UPI, Says RBI

The RBI release also reportedly clarified that the facility is available to travellers from G-20 countries, at selected international airports such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi

UPI-PayNow Linkage Launched; Will Make Cross-Border Remittance Easy Between India and Singapore

The UPI-PayNow linkage is said to be the world's first such linkage to feature cloud-based infrastructure and have participation from non-banking financial institutions

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches 'Digital Payments Utsav'

The minister also mentioned that the Prime Minister's Vision of the digital revolution is having a transformative impact on the hard-to-reach people in the country

MobiKwik All Set To Support Credit Card On UPI

MobiKwik by supporting RuPay Credit Card on UPI will be expanding its credit penetration in its target tier 2, 3 & 4 Indian cities

Cabinet Approves INR 2600 Crore Scheme To Promote RuPay Debit Cards And Low-Value BHIM-UPI

Under the scheme, banks will be provided financial incentives for promoting Point of Sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay and UPI in the current financial year

Several Countries Express Intent To Adopt UPI, Says NPCI MD

Dilip Asbe said UPI can reach the milestone of a 'billion transactions a day' in the next two-three years from a peak of around 280 million transactions at present