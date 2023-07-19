Universal Postal Union To Evaluate UPI Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the transformation of the post offices into a digitally powered network, capable of doorstep delivery of government services in remote areas

By Teena Jose

The Universal Postal Union will evaluate UPI for integrating the unified payment interface with cross-border remittances using a global postal network.

Director General of Universal Postal Union (DG UPU) Masahiko Metoki, who is on a three-day visit to India for the inauguration of UPU Regional Office, also met Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Tuesday, as per an official press release.

"During the interaction, DG UPU appreciated India's expansion of physical post offices riding on the waves of digital infrastructure and advocated the replication of similar models in other countries. He also agreed to evaluate UPI platform for integrating it with cross-border money remittance through postal channels," said the release.

Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the transformation of the post offices into a digitally powered network, capable of doorstep delivery of government services in remote areas, it added.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that, "Met Mr. Masahiko Metoki, director general of Universal Postal Union. Discussed further cooperation between UPU and India Post Office."

Established in 1874, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) is a United Nations specialized agency and the postal sector's primary forum for international cooperation. It helps to ensure a truly universal network of up-to-date products and services.

With the support of partnerships and stakeholder engagement, the UPU aims to co-create and implement solutions and policies by leveraging local and global postal networks, according to the official website.

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

