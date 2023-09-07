India's First UPI-ATM Displayed: Hassle-free and Card-less Cash Withdrawals A video from the ongoing Global Fintech Fest 2023 showcases a finfluencer, Ravisutanjani Kumar, making a card-less cash withdrawal using UPI has gone viral.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ravisutanjani Kumar, Instagram

A lot is taking place in the fintech space in India and Unified Payments Interface is a case study for the world on going digital with money. The country's UPI has left the world in awe and for all the right reasons.

Last week, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) reported that the monthly UPI transaction volumes had crossed 10 billion. Today, the NPCI introduced four new features for UPI including credit line, UPI for feature phones, Tap and Pay and conversational payments.

However, a video from the ongoing Global Fintech Fest 2023 showcases a finfluencer, Ravisutanjani Kumar, making a card-less cash withdrawal using UPI has gone viral. Posted on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption "What an Innovative Feature for Bharat", the video has now been coming into the limelight with Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry sharing the same.

"The speed at which India is digitising financial services & making them consumer-centric as opposed to corporate-centric (Alarm bell for credit card companies?) is simply dazzling," shared the business tycoon.

In the video shared by Kumar, a user will be required to tap on 'UPI Cardless Cash', post which one will have to select a denomination from INR 100, 500, 1000, 2000 and 5000. Then you'll have to scan the QR code displayed at the kiosk and then select the desired bank. Upon confirming the cash withdrawal pop-up on your UPI app, the user will be required to enter the pin.

The UPI-ATM was developed by NPCI and Union Bank of India, along with NCR Corporation.

Additionally, Hitachi Payment Services on tuesday announced India's first UPI-ATM as a White Label ATM (WLA) named Hitachi Money Spot UPI ATM in association with NPCI. "This novel offering empowers any bank customer to experience the convenience of QR-based UPI cash withdrawals. UPI has been the fastest growing payment mode in the country and accounts for more than 50 per cent of digital transaction volumes," said Sumil Vikamsey, managing director and chief executive officer (Cash Business), Hitachi Payment Services.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends UPI platforms

Most Popular

See all
By Emily Rella
Branding

How to Grow Your Brand's Digital Presence from 0 to 100,000 Followers in Just 6 Months

Here's how to embrace the journey from obscurity to prominence and watch your brand soar in just six months.

By Mohamed Elhawary
News and Trends

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. Receives Board Approval To Raise INR 700 Crore Through QIP

As per the company, the fund will be utilized for ramping up wagon manufacturing capacity, new foundry plant at Jabalpur wagon facility and so on

By Teena Jose
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

5 Strategies of 'Psychological Pricing'

Forget that '$100' pricetag. Try '$99.99' instead.

By Pius Boachie
News and Trends

4 UPI Features Unveiled by RBI Governor At the Global Fintech Fest

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the features include credit lines on UPI, UPI Lite X, Tap and Pay, and conversational payments.

By Paromita Gupta