A lot is taking place in the fintech space in India and Unified Payments Interface is a case study for the world on going digital with money. The country's UPI has left the world in awe and for all the right reasons.

Last week, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) reported that the monthly UPI transaction volumes had crossed 10 billion. Today, the NPCI introduced four new features for UPI including credit line, UPI for feature phones, Tap and Pay and conversational payments.

However, a video from the ongoing Global Fintech Fest 2023 showcases a finfluencer, Ravisutanjani Kumar, making a card-less cash withdrawal using UPI has gone viral. Posted on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption "What an Innovative Feature for Bharat", the video has now been coming into the limelight with Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry sharing the same.

"The speed at which India is digitising financial services & making them consumer-centric as opposed to corporate-centric (Alarm bell for credit card companies?) is simply dazzling," shared the business tycoon.

This UPI ATM was apparently unveiled at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai on September 5.

In the video shared by Kumar, a user will be required to tap on 'UPI Cardless Cash', post which one will have to select a denomination from INR 100, 500, 1000, 2000 and 5000. Then you'll have to scan the QR code displayed at the kiosk and then select the desired bank. Upon confirming the cash withdrawal pop-up on your UPI app, the user will be required to enter the pin.

The UPI-ATM was developed by NPCI and Union Bank of India, along with NCR Corporation.

Additionally, Hitachi Payment Services on tuesday announced India's first UPI-ATM as a White Label ATM (WLA) named Hitachi Money Spot UPI ATM in association with NPCI. "This novel offering empowers any bank customer to experience the convenience of QR-based UPI cash withdrawals. UPI has been the fastest growing payment mode in the country and accounts for more than 50 per cent of digital transaction volumes," said Sumil Vikamsey, managing director and chief executive officer (Cash Business), Hitachi Payment Services.