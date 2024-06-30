Upstox
BlackSoil Strengthens Alternative Credit Portfolio with INR 233 Cr Disbursal in Q2FY25
BlackSoil disbursed INR 233 crore funds across 11 companies in Q2FY25, investing in financial institutions, healthcare, logistics, and consumer sectors, with 7 new and 4 repeat investments.
Equal's Founder Keshav Reddy Backs Account Aggregator Platform OneMoney
This partnership with Equal is set to further bolster its capabilities, enabling the processing of over 55 million monthly transactions with a remarkable 97% success rate in KYC processing for 250+ banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) clients across India.
BlackSoil NBFC Raises INR 208 Cr Debt
Notably, 60% of this funding came from new debt investors, and its total debt was over INR 1,570 crore as of June 30, 2024.
Alternative Credit Platform BlackSoil Invests USD 49 Mn in 30 Deals in Q4
The Mumbai-based firm's portfolio includes enterprises like Ideaforge, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Udaan, Zetwerk, Spinny, Yatra, Purplle, and Curefoods.